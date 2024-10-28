Louis Vuitton drafts contemporary artists to use the house’s silk ‘carré’ scarf as a colourful canvas
In a tradition which dates back to the 1980s, Louis Vuitton has asked five artists to reimagine its silk carré scarf using floral motifs
A new project from Louis Vuitton hones in on the house’s emblematic monogram canvas – in particular, the repeating floral motif which accompanies the signature ‘LV’.
Reinterpreted by five artists, the flower – imagined in a series of vivid illustrations – becomes the centrepiece of a colourful series of ‘carré’ scarves, part of a continuing project to use the silk square as an artistic canvas which began in the 1980s (then, the collection was titled ‘The Silk Road’). Here, each scarf is made and printed in the historic mills of Como, Italy in a meticulous process using several layers of colour to recreate the intricate designs.
Louis Vuitton’s colourful ‘LV Art Silk Squares’
This time, the roster includes a vibrant line-up of artists which comprises pixel-art collective eBoy, artist-publisher duo Icinori, graphic novelist Nicolas de Crécy, comic artist Thomas Ott and illustrator Lorenzo Mattotti.
The latter, who hails from Italy, brings his vivid, dreamlike vision to the carré, which features an iris drawn from a design he discovered on an Art Nouveau stained-glass window in the house’s historic atelier in Asnières, north-west of Paris. With it, he weaves a line between past and present – a central tenet of Louis Vuitton, which has long revelled in its rich, near-two-century-old history.
