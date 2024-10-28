Louis Vuitton drafts contemporary artists to use the house’s silk ‘carré’ scarf as a colourful canvas

In a tradition which dates back to the 1980s, Louis Vuitton has asked five artists to reimagine its silk carré scarf using floral motifs

Louis Vuitton Silk Scarves Art Project
Scarf, part of the LV Art Silk Squares collection, £460, by Lorenzo Mattotti, for Louis Vuitton (enquire at louisvuitton.com)
(Image credit: Photography by Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*)
By
published
in Features

A new project from Louis Vuitton hones in on the house’s emblematic monogram canvas – in particular, the repeating floral motif which accompanies the signature ‘LV’.

Reinterpreted by five artists, the flower – imagined in a series of vivid illustrations – becomes the centrepiece of a colourful series of ‘carré’ scarves, part of a continuing project to use the silk square as an artistic canvas which began in the 1980s (then, the collection was titled ‘The Silk Road’). Here, each scarf is made and printed in the historic mills of Como, Italy in a meticulous process using several layers of colour to recreate the intricate designs.

Louis Vuitton’s colourful ‘LV Art Silk Squares’

Louis Vuitton Silk Scarves coming out of box

The full collection of ‘LV Art Silk Squares’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

This time, the roster includes a vibrant line-up of artists which comprises pixel-art collective eBoy, artist-publisher duo Icinori, graphic novelist Nicolas de Crécy, comic artist Thomas Ott and illustrator Lorenzo Mattotti.

The latter, who hails from Italy, brings his vivid, dreamlike vision to the carré, which features an iris drawn from a design he discovered on an Art Nouveau stained-glass window in the house’s historic atelier in Asnières, north-west of Paris. With it, he weaves a line between past and present – a central tenet of Louis Vuitton, which has long revelled in its rich, near-two-century-old history.

This article appears in the November 2024 issue of Wallpaper* , available in print on international newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.

louisvuitton.com

TOPICS
Jack Moss
Fashion Features Editor

Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸