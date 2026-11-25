Sharjah Architecture Triennial (SAT) is rapidly finding its feet as a key opportunity to see new work in what its founder, Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, describes as the ‘expanded field of architecture’. The third edition of SAT, curated by anthropologist and artist Vyjayanthi V Rao, a visiting professor at Yale School of Architecture, introduces audiences to more than 40 participants from around the world. Whether because of the difficulty of building installations and shipping models with the ongoing Iranian war, or because of the emphasis on ethnography, the exhibition is strong on film, photography and research, rather than presenting buildings.

Hiba Bou Akar, Mohamad Hafeda & Nathalie Harb, Patch-Time / zamaniyyāt muraqqa‘a, Sharjah Architecture Triennial, 2026 (Image credit: Courtesy of Sharjah Architecture Triennial. Photo: Edmund Sumner.)

Explore the Sharjah Architecture Triennial 2026

The triennial is located at six venues around central Sharjah. These locations provide architectural interest and have been activated as exhibition spaces by Civil Architecture, a Bahrain-based practice that features in the 2026 Wallpaper* Architecture Directory. Civil Architecture came up with a simple but elegant way of linking the various spaces, using standard open-mesh galvanised steel floor panels and felt to form seating, tables, plinths and signage. A series of cloud murals painted by an unnamed Sharjah-based Egyptian artisan is another visual link that references an alternative architecture of sky and earth.

People’s Architecture Office, Cart Collective: A Nomadic Commons, Sharjah Architecture Triennial, 2026 (Image credit: Courtesy of Sharjah Architecture Triennial. Photo: Edmund Sumner)

Using the triennial to revalue and restore the city of Sharjah was always the intention of the event, says Mona El Mousfy, architectural adviser to SAT: ‘We have occupied buildings that were threatened with demolition to create a dialogue with history.’ Al Qasimiyah School forms the central hub. The former boys' school, designed by Lebanese architect Khatib Al Alaminin in the 1970s as a prototype, provides shaded courtyards and classrooms, which have become spaces for small exhibitions, film installations and social gatherings. Larger interventions, which were commissioned for previous SAT editions, include a canopy by Al Borde, commissioned by Tosin Oshinowo for the 2023 edition, and a group of three huts designed by Marina Tabassum for the 2019 triennial by Adrian Lahoud.

LionHeart, Residencies of Impermanence, Sharjah Architecture Triennial, 2026 (Image credit: Courtesy of Sharjah Architecture Triennial. Photo: Ieva Saudargaite.)

Walking through the school is an ethnographic education that allows a glimpse of what curator Rao describes as ‘worlds that exceed the intentions of their design’. In an unsettled world dominated by movement, she calls for an approach to architecture not as ‘form’ but as a process that creates collective relationships. Her selection includes architects who are searching for alternative ways of working with people – for example, a film by architect/activist Nashin Mahtani about the Disaster Map Foundation, which creates humanitarian technologies for communities across Southeast Asia. Much of the exhibition consists of research, including close observations of customs and practices in cities: People’s Architecture Office from Beijing created Cart Collective: A Nomadic Commons – outdoor furniture-based local pull carts.

Mohamed Nahleh & Ozayr Saloojee, After Night There is Nothing, Sharjah Architecture Triennial, 2026 (Image credit: Courtesy of Sharjah Architecture Triennial. Photo: Ieva Saudargaite)

Many of the featured designers operate across continents and deal directly with movement and migration – Mohamad Nahleh and Ozayr Saloojee (from Lebanon/US and South Africa/Canada) have produced a series of three installations at different locations in Sharjah. After Night There is Nothing reflects on the ‘architecture’ of the night sky.

Three hairy, tilted domes – reminiscent of a sci-fi film set – are colourfully painted on the inside with an astrological story about a spider fleeing the sun. Somewhat mystifying, they are visually interesting when set against the concrete walls of the school and at an old slaughterhouse. A third iteration of the shaggy dome is located in the desert, at Al Mudam, alongside an abandoned village – a failed modernist attempt to settle a nomadic community in one place.

Abari, Weaving Spaces, Sharjah Architecture Triennial, 2026 (Image credit: Courtesy of Sharjah Architecture Triennial. Photo: Ieva Saudargaite)

An old vegetable market at Al Jubail – a prototypical infrastructure project from the early 1980s by Halcrow – presents a series of small exhibitions and installations, including a striking work by New York-based artist Curry J Hackett, Open the School, which uses utilitarian products and materials such as hessian sacking to evoke Black culture and the civil rights movement in rural Southern Virginia in the 1960s.

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A new location for this year’s SAT is the residential neighbourhood of Um al Tarafa, where UAE architect Azza Aboualam has designed a greenhouse for the community. Like a sleek laboratory experiment, the structure sits within a dusty square where Deliveroo drivers on their breaks are invited to use the space. Made from simple materials that Aboualam has taken from farms outside the city – polycarbonate, green mesh and a galvanised steel structure – they adapt the industrial vernacular, introducing traditional features such as a Barjeel wind tower for ventilation. The project is driven by the UAE’s target of producing 50 per cent of its food domestically by 2030 and is part of an ongoing research project.

Azza Aboualam, Assemblies, Sharjah Architecture Triennial, 2026 (Image credit: Courtesy of Sharjah Architecture Triennial. Photo: Ahmed Osama.)

There is much to see and learn but go prepared to spend time watching, listening and reading. Fortunately, it is not all hard work: exhibition graphics and the essential visitor guide introduce festive, colourful elements. Designed by London-based ‘transcultural’ graphic designer All Around Design, the colours are inspired by the green and purple of pistachios and orange from saffron, as observed by designer Sthuthi Ramesh Grenzhauser in the traditional Emirati desert, khabeesa, which was served at an early project meeting.

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