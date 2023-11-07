Sharjah Architecture Triennial 2023: what to expect
The Sharjah Architecture Triennial 2023, curated by Tosin Oshinowo, focuses on beauty, impermanence and adaptability; and it's about to launch in the UAE this week
The Sharjah Architecture Triennial 2023 is upon us with the global UAE festival opening its doors to the public later this week. Its theme, ‘The Beauty of Impermanence: An Architecture of Adaptability', has been set by its curator, Lagos-based architect Tosin Oshinowo of Oshinowo Studio (formerly cmDesign Atelier), who has pulled out all the stops to create a true global showcase for the festival's second edition. Exhibits are set to 'explore how we can create meaningful spaces that speak to their local environments and will highlight the contextual architects that are currently doing so', she told us during an interview earlier this year.
Sharjah Architecture Triennial 2023: what to expect
Launching with a three-day celebration programme comprising talks, tours, screenings, workshops, and performances, the Sharjah Architecture Triennial 2023 puts the spotlight on the Global South, and architects' solutions for the territory's conditions of scarcity. Widely acclaimed participants include Lesley Lokko (curator, architect and founder of the African Futures Institute in Accra) and Rahul Mehrotra (Founder of RMA Architects and Professor at the Harvard Graduate School of Design) – they are just two of the highlights among a total of 29 contributions within the main show.
More recognisable names from the list making up the overall programme (which spans several panel talks and discussions), include Cave_bureau, DAAR – Sandi Hilal & Alessandro Petti (who won the Golden Lion at the recent Venice Architecture Biennale 2023), Hive Earth, and Olorunfemi Adewuyi, architectural associate at Studio Contra.
'This Triennial is a labour of love and opportunity for discovery,' said Oshinowo. 'It will provide people with an opportunity to think differently about spaces, practices, and designs across the Global South.'
'As an architect coming from practice, it is very important to me that the triennial is inclusive. Visitors will not need to have prior knowledge to engage with the ideas on display. Whether you have a strong understanding of design or not, you should be able to take something away from the triennial.'
Sharjah Architecture Triennial 2023, 'The Beauty of Impermanence: An Architecture of Adaptability' runs 11 November 2023 – 10 March 2024 in the UAE
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
