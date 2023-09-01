East Architecture Studio, Lebanon and UAE: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
East Architecture Studio, with a base in Lebanon and the UAE, joins the ranks of the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
East Architecture Studio is the latest entry to the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios. Based in Lebanon and the UAE, this is a young practice with a thriving, multi-award-winning portfolio – including The Capsule Retreat, seen below.
Who: East Architecture Studio
Architects Nicolas Fayad and Charles Kettaneh joined forces in 2015 and founded East Architecture Studio, the dynamic practice with one base in Lebanon, and another in the UAE. The practice now has worked across four continents and has won recognitions including the Aga Khan Award for Architecture 2022 for its Oscar Niemeyer Guest House Renovation project in Tripoli, Lebanon.
Remaining small and agile while excelling in their field is important for the pair. They say: 'What sets us apart as a studio is our ability to tackle significant projects with a relatively small yet highly skilled team. We excel in adapting and designing within diverse contexts and environments, allowing us to create tailored solutions that perfectly align with each project's unique needs. We take pride in being a dynamic and forward-thinking architectural firm.'
The geographical and cultural mix their practice enables enriches their work. 'At East Architecture Studio, what truly motivates us is the opportunity to work with inspiring clients who share our passion for innovative design,' the two co-founders say. 'The chance to collaborate with individuals and teams from diverse backgrounds allows for a synergistic engagement and encourages us to push the boundaries of what is possible.
‘We thrive on the energy that comes from partnering with both established and emerging artists, and being introduced to their unique perspectives and artistic sensibilities. Additionally, we relish challenges, as they fuel our drive for continuous evolution and enable us to find ingenious solutions to complex problems. The combination of these motivating factors fuels our enthusiasm, propels our creativity, and ensures that every project we undertake is a testament to the studio's dedication and commitment to delivering exceptional concepts.'
What: The Capsule Retreat
Among their latest residential commissions is The Capsule Retreat, a generous 350 sq m residence in the rural Zabbougha region of Lebanon. The scheme, a holiday home for a private client, sits in a plot that overlooks the coniferous pine forests of Mount Lebanon. The architects sought to balance through their design this rich natural context with the owners' contemporary needs and art collection.
The project celebrates exposed concrete, making the most of the material's sculptural robustness by carving round edges, curves and sweeping openings that take in the outdoors.
An open plan kitchen, dining and living space sits at the heart of the home, with the two hearths of the house, the chimney and the stove, located facing each other, creating a dynamic warmth – while signalling the owner's passion for cooking and entertaining.
Why: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
Conceived in 2000 as an international index of emerging architectural talent, the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe. While always championing the best and most promising young studios, over the years, the project has showcased inspiring work with an emphasis on the residential realm. Now including more than 500 alumni, the Architects’ Directory is back for its 23rd edition. Join us as we launch this year’s survey – 20 young studios from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Congo, Ecuador, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mozambique, Pakistan, Senegal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, the USA and Vietnam, with plenty of promise, ideas and exciting architecture.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Christopher John Rogers collaborates with Farrow & Ball on a colour palette inspired by his Louisiana roots
The Christopher John Rogers collection for Farrow & Ball includes four neutral tones, eight vibrant shades and three wallpaper prints
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
JW Anderson’s new exhibition ‘On Foot’ pays homage to London through art and fashion
JW Anderson’s ‘On Foot’ at London’s Offer Waterman gallery, opening 18 September 2023, sees Jonathan Anderson curate works from an array of artists – including Anthea Hamilton’s version of his viral pigeon clutch – alongside his own designs
By Jack Moss Published
-
Stunning Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale marks the brand’s return to custom car building
Sharing a name with a 1960s icon, the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is a contemporary electric supercar, albeit ferociously expensive and strictly limited. Is this the shape of Alfas to come?
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
A villa for an art collector blends geometry and rich materials into a spectacular beachside site
WORKac’s Papillon is a villa for an art collector on the shores of the Mediterranean, providing privacy, planting and hanging space for a Lebanese family
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Oberoi Beach Resort, Al-Zorah by Piero Lissoni is an understated UAE gem
The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al-Zorah by Piero Lissoni offers beach breaks and contemporary design in the UAE
By Daven Wu Published
-
Roar, UAE: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2022
Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios. Our 2022 list includes UAE-based studio Roar, with this minimalist home in Dubai
By Martha Elliott Last updated
-
Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences to elevate art of living in UAE
A new development of 400 exclusive residences will offer the chance to live alongside the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi in the heart of the UAE’s Saadiyat Island Cultural District
By Simon Mills Last updated
-
Dubai welcomes the Museum of the Future
Killa Design and the Dubai Future Foundation launch the Museum of the Future in Dubai, which opens its doors to the public today (22 February 2022)
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Expo 2020 Dubai: the ultimate tour, from districts to pavilions
Expo 2020 Dubai has opened and with it three structures highlighting Sustainability, Mobility, and Opportunity, a Thematic District, and 192 national pavilions; take the tour
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
David Adjaye unveils plans for Africa Institute in Sharjah
Adjaye Associates designs the Africa Institute, a new centre for the study, research and documentation of Africa and the African diaspora in the Arab world, in Sharjah, UAE
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Brutalist flying saucer reopens in Sharjah
One of the country's architecture landmarks, the Flying Saucer, has been given a new lease of life, via a renovation courtesy of the Sharjah Art Foundation and architect Mona El Mousfy of SpaceContinuum Design Studio
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated