Venice Architecture Biennale 2023: who, when, and what to look forward to
As we start gearing up for the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023, we explore what’s in store for visitors at the world's famous celebration of building design
The Venice Architecture Biennale 2023 is almost upon us, and anticipation is running high. This year's theme, 'The Laboratory of the Future’, caters to a wide range of topics to be unpicked – as it should – promising exciting debate, spearheaded by this year's curator Lesley Lokko. With the full list of contributors to be announced imminently and news about national participations slowly trickling through, there's still much to be revealed about the upcoming 18th global festival of the built environment.
As always, La Biennale’s appointed curator, in this case, Lokko, will look after the main show, while, spread across the Giardini park, the Arsenale grounds and several other locations in Venice, a wealth of responses from different countries from across the globe, as well as various collateral events, are set to offer a rich backdrop for more, deep architectural conversation. The world's biggest architecture festival is about to kick off – opening to the public on 20 May, and running through to Sunday 26 November 2023.
Venice Architecture Biennale 2023: the main exhibition
Curated by Lokko, the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023 main exhibition theme, titled 'The Laboratory of the Future’, puts Africa in the spotlight. ‘Africa is the laboratory of the future,’ Lokko said during the Venice Biennale press conference in May 2022. ‘We are the continent with the world’s youngest population, the fastest urbanisation, growing at a rate of four per cent per year, often at the expense of local ecosystems – so we are at the forefront of climate change, too. Yes, the show will focus on Africa, but we are not only talking about Africa – we use it as a place in order to try and understand everything everywhere. After all, the Biennale itself is a workshop for the future.’
The architect and academic, who is in the process of setting up the brand new African Futures Institute in Accra, a new architecture research institute and school in Ghana, will draw on her extensive research and address book to discuss important, timely issues of diversity and inclusion in architecture, the role of African culture and power in the world – and beyond. We remain on standby as events develop.
Venice Architecture Biennale 2023: the national pavilions
The Venice Architecture Biennale main show is always framed by the multi-layered responses and the variety of the national participations – some presented in dedicated pavilions in the Giardini park, and others spread across different venues all around Venice, instigating a journey of exploration for visitors (often in more senses than one, as they navigate the city's labyrinthine network of canals and alleys in search of shows).
Some countries have already confirmed their teams of academics, designers, architects and curators, heading their dedicated show. For instance, the British Pavilion will be led by a group of creatives – Jayden Ali, Joseph Henry, Meneesha Kellay and Sumitra Upham – although specific plans are still to be announced. The Danish Pavilion, curated by Josephine Michau and in collaboration with landscape architectural firm Schønherr, will be titled Coastal Imaginaries, and promises to focus on climate change, and specifically the rising sea levels. And the Uzbekistan National Pavilion, titled Unbuild Together, will be courtesy of France- and Morocco-based Studio KO, which will delve into 'the ruins of the qalas, ancient fortresses of the Karakalpakstan, heritage of the Khorezm civilization, and the traditional bricks used for its construction'. More are due to be unveiled in the coming weeks.
The Venice Architecture Biennale 2023 is on from 20 May to Sunday 26 November 2023 (with a pre-opening vernissage on the 18 and 19 May)
labiennale.org (opens in new tab)
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
