CMF bring their playful minimalism into portable audio with Speaker S and Speaker M

With their milk carton-inspired form factor and on point selection of colour finishes, the new Speaker S and Speaker M from CMF offer up a tantalisingly affordable piece of audio equipment for the younger generation. This is the first time that CMF – Nothing’s India-based sub-brand best known for their smartphones, watches and headphones – has ventured into the realm of portable audio.

Speaker M in Turquoise, Orange, White and Dark Grey (Image credit: CMF)

The two sizes are self-explanatory (half a litre and a litre, for those still thinking about milk), and the speakers play nicely with each other via a special Stereo Mode and Party Mode, encouraging you to acquire a pair. In fact, it’s more of a set, given CMF have lived up to their name and dug deep into their palette bag to conjure up four delightful hues for each size, White, Dark Grey, Orange and Turquoise.

Both speakers feature modular, swappable components (Image credit: CMF)

More playful in tone than Nothing, which tends to over-emphasise the tech within, CMF is about reduce functions to the most minimally appropriate forms. Both speakers therefore have simple and swappable front panels and knobs to further mix up the available chromatic options. On top of that, the company is encouraging 3D-printer owners to go while and add another layer of personalisation.

Knobs can be swapped or even 3D-printed (Image credit: CMF)

Both speakers include Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity, strong IP68 protection dust and water resistance rating and have an impressive maximum battery life of up to 18 hours in ideal conditions. Naturally, the larger speaker is the louder, with the smaller S targeted at desk workers who want a colourful audio companion that looks good even when there’s nothing on.

Speaker S by CMF (Image credit: CMF)

Both come with an Ultra Bass mode and can be further tuned through the Nothing X app. Charging is via USB-C, which also offers audio compatibility for ultra-low-latency playback (good for gaming).

Speaker S and Speaker M by CMF (Image credit: CMF)

The sizing guide suggests a Speaker L might be in the works for even more power, but for the time being you’ll have to make do with the custom-tuned 45 mm full-range driver and dual passive radiators in Speaker S (up to 10W output) and a dual-driver (25W woofer and 10W tweeter) in the Speaker M.

Speaker S and Speaker M by CMF (Image credit: CMF)

CMF Speaker S, $59, CMF Speaker M, $109, nothing.tech, @nothing