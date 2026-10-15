Now you can get the Tivoli Audio Model One BT in Sage, Eucalyptus, Ginger and Angora

As we ease into an era of technological uncertainty, the more familiar and longstanding devices in our lives seem to be softening their approach. Whether it’s the introduction of a Kvadrat fabric, mix and match palettes or even a teal turntable, there’s a renewed interest in bringing colour back to electronics design.

Tivoli Audio Model One BT in Ginger (Image credit: Tivoli Audio)

Tivoli Audio certainly thinks so too. The American manufacturer has launched the Naturals Collection, bringing four new colourways to its Model One analogue radio and combined Bluetooth speaker. This is the model that debuted with Tivoli’s launch back in 2000 and has stayed in production ever since, with updates and enhancements along the way.

Tivoli Audio Model One BT in Angora (Image credit: Tivoli Audio)

Originally designed by the audio engineer Henry Kloss, Model One’s timeless fascia of dials and a single round speaker has endured. The limited-edition Naturals Collection includes four colours, Sage, Eucalyptus, Ginger and Angora, all of which evoke natural and organic materials and textures. Sage green has a retro-tech quality, while Eucalyptus and Ginger are unconventional tones for the genre. Finally, there’s the creamy off-white of Angora.

Tivoli Audio Model One BT in Sage (Image credit: Tivoli Audio)

In addition to these nature-infused colours, Tivoli Audio is also stepping up an in-house program to cut back on its own environmental footprint, with more recycled packaging materials and the use of responsibly sourced wood for its cabinets. The company encourages old units to be returned to the factory for refurbishment and/or recycling and there’s also Tivoli Together, an environmental initiative that is working with the tree-planting non-profit One Tree Planted.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tivoli Audio) Tivoli Audio Model One BT Naturals Collection: Ginger (Image credit: Tivoli Audio) Tivoli Audio Model One BT Naturals Collection: Sage (Image credit: Tivoli Audio) Tivoli Audio Model One BT Naturals Collection: Angora (Image credit: Tivoli Audio) Tivoli Audio Model One BT Naturals Collection: Eucalyptus Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

Enduringly analogue and blissfully free from screens, the Model One BT has always been a welcome throwback, now with added style.

Naturals Collection Tivoli Audio Model One BT, €199 / $199.99, TivoliAudio.com, @TivoliAudio