Now you can get the Tivoli Audio Model One BT in Sage, Eucalyptus, Ginger and Angora
Tivoli Audio have given their Model One BT a make-over with the addition of four new colourways, the Naturals Collection
As we ease into an era of technological uncertainty, the more familiar and longstanding devices in our lives seem to be softening their approach. Whether it’s the introduction of a Kvadrat fabric, mix and match palettes or even a teal turntable, there’s a renewed interest in bringing colour back to electronics design.
Tivoli Audio certainly thinks so too. The American manufacturer has launched the Naturals Collection, bringing four new colourways to its Model One analogue radio and combined Bluetooth speaker. This is the model that debuted with Tivoli’s launch back in 2000 and has stayed in production ever since, with updates and enhancements along the way.
Originally designed by the audio engineer Henry Kloss, Model One’s timeless fascia of dials and a single round speaker has endured. The limited-edition Naturals Collection includes four colours, Sage, Eucalyptus, Ginger and Angora, all of which evoke natural and organic materials and textures. Sage green has a retro-tech quality, while Eucalyptus and Ginger are unconventional tones for the genre. Finally, there’s the creamy off-white of Angora.
In addition to these nature-infused colours, Tivoli Audio is also stepping up an in-house program to cut back on its own environmental footprint, with more recycled packaging materials and the use of responsibly sourced wood for its cabinets. The company encourages old units to be returned to the factory for refurbishment and/or recycling and there’s also Tivoli Together, an environmental initiative that is working with the tree-planting non-profit One Tree Planted.
Tivoli Audio Model One BT Naturals Collection: Ginger
Tivoli Audio Model One BT Naturals Collection: Sage
Tivoli Audio Model One BT Naturals Collection: Angora
Tivoli Audio Model One BT Naturals Collection: Eucalyptus
Enduringly analogue and blissfully free from screens, the Model One BT has always been a welcome throwback, now with added style.
Naturals Collection Tivoli Audio Model One BT, €199 / $199.99, TivoliAudio.com, @TivoliAudio
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Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.