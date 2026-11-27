Part design installation, part pop-up shop, and part dinner party, ‘sit, feast’ brings together work from 20 London-based designers on a celebratory table display. Located in Stockwell House, a Grade II-listed property in the picturesque English town of Bruton that is run by local art gallery Hauser & Wirth Somerset, the week-long installation will include special supper club events hosted by creative studio DARN in collaboration with Cornish caterers Naughty Nonnas.

(Image credit: Emma Lewis)

‘Instead of a static display, we wanted the room filled with people sitting around a table, eating, chatting, drawing, and interacting with designed objects,’ explains designer Ambra Dentella, who has curated the show alongside fellow designer Elliot Lunn. The supper club programming, she says, is the ‘very means through which the objects come to life.’

The curators wanted the exhibition to feel familiar and relatable. ‘Having lived in shared flats for many years, we’ve rarely owned a matching set of plates or glasses,’ says Dentella. ‘Instead, our cupboards have always been filled with an assortment of bits and pieces… each with a story of its own.’ This was the vision for ‘sit, feast’, in which a ‘constellation’ of objects – of different materials, styles and practices – comes together.

Having lived in shared flats for many years, we’ve rarely owned a matching set of plate; instead, our cupboards have always been filled with an assortment of bits and pieces, each with a story of its own Ambra Dentella

(Image credit: Emma Lewis)

To select the designers, Dentella and Lunn reached out to a network of London’s finest: friends like furniture maker Jaclyn Pappalardo, former Royal College of Art classmates such as textile artist and maker Andrew Pierce Scott, and people whose work they admired from afar, including glass blower Jochen Holz.

The selection also ensures a balance ‘between the more crafted, handmade objects and those coming from a more industrial design background,’ says Lunn. ‘We wanted there to be something for everyone.’

Stool by Elliot Lunn (Image credit: Elliot Lunn)

Pappalardo collaborated with designer Oliver Davidson to create a series of stools using reclaimed Bath stone and English oak, both materials sourced locally to Somerset. Pierce Scott is presenting fabric appliqué tapestries, blackened steel pieces including candleholders and vases, and a steel-ceramic lamp made with partner Natalia Triantafylli (whose solo works, also on show, combine ceramics with innovative 3D printing and scanning techniques).

Stools by Odd Universe (Image credit: Tom Lawson Studio)

Of the other designs on show, there are textured glass tumblers from Holz, minimalist aluminium stools by Odd Universe, wooden cutlery and brushes hand-carved by Sophie Sellu (Grain & Knot), steel wire baskets from Livia Lauber and an aluminium jug and candelabra made by Six Dots Design.

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Choo Choo candle holders by Chifen Cheng (Image credit: Shing Lo)

A particularly delightful piece from Chifen Cheng, ‘Choo Choo’, sees candle holders turn into a snaking table decoration inspired by toy train tracks. Meanwhile, the curators also contribute their own designs: a European redwood stool by Lunn and a series of martini glasses from Dentella. All objects are for sale throughout the week of the exhibition.

Bumpy and long brushes, maple forks and walnut cooking spoon Sophie Sellu (Grain & Knot) (Image credit: Sophie Sellu)

This edition of ‘sit, feast’ builds upon the first iteration in 2024 held at Milan Design Week, which Dentella developed alongside curators Janice Li and Anne Zhou. ‘We felt that design weeks were increasingly becoming devoid of emotive experiences, often presenting objects as things to be looked at rather than engaged with,’ says Dentella. ‘We were also interested in the power of food as a social catalyst that connects people through the simple yet profound act of sharing a meal. Bringing these two worlds together felt like a natural recipe.’

Stelo glasses by Ambra Dentella (Image credit: Mathushaa Sagthidas)

For Somerset, Dentella and Lunn collaborated with art director Matteo Bandi as well as Janice Li. Stockwell House, on the high street of Bruton, is guided by Hauser & Wirth Somerset as a community-facing shared space for creative exchange, collaboration and experimentation. It supports independent projects, research and exhibitions.

While a future third edition of ‘sit, feast’ is not yet planned, Dentella confirms there is an ‘excitement and appetite to make more.’