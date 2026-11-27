When Glenn Sestig moved his headquarters to central Ghent, the extra space available led to the birth of The Get, a gallery with a hybrid, ever-evolving programme that nods to the Belgian architect's network and fascinations. Now, as the festive season fast approaches, The Get is fittingly launching its Holiday Market – and it's everything we hoped it would be.

(Image credit: Cafeine)

Step inside the Holiday Market at The Get

The Holiday Market allows the opportunity to find rarer, precious design objects in a single place. Everything on display was hand-picked by Sestig and includes work by a mix of established and emerging creatives, alongside some of his own highly coveted designs. The selection spans collectable objects, accessories, books and everyday trinkets that make life not just easier – but also more elegant and fun. And with over 30 brands on its list, there's bound to be something there for you too. 'They are all things I would like to have in my house,' Sestig says.

We caught up with Sestig to find out more about The Get, how the Holiday Market came about – and what's in store for the future.

(Image credit: Cafeine)

(Image credit: Cafeine)

Glenn Sestig on The GET

Wallpaper*: What is The Get? What inspired you to set it up?

Glenn Sestig: The Get grew out of a desire to create a space where different creative disciplines could meet, interact and inspire one another. Throughout my work, I have always been interested in the relationship between architecture, art, design and objects, and in the way these disciplines can influence each other.

Rather than creating a traditional gallery, I wanted to establish a more fluid platform, one that allows for unexpected encounters, collaborations and ideas to develop organically. The Get is an extension of my own interests and curiosity, but also a place to give other creative voices a platform and bring people together around a shared appreciation for exceptional work, craftsmanship and ideas.

W*: Tell me about the building and its location. Where in Ghent is it, and what appealed to you about the original structure?

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GS: The Get is located on Sint-Annaplein, in the heart of Ghent, close to the historic city centre and the protected Sint-Annakerk. The building has a distinctive presence and a character of its own, which immediately appealed to me.

What interested me was the potential of the existing structure: its scale, its different levels and the possibilities offered by its generous interior spaces and terraces. Rather than approaching it as a blank canvas, I was interested in working with what was already there, allowing the building's original character to inform its new purpose.

Its location is equally important. Ghent has a strong cultural identity and a rich history of art, design and craftsmanship. The Get offers an opportunity to contribute to that creative landscape while opening up a new dialogue between local and international perspectives.

(Image credit: Cafeine)

(Image credit: Cafeine)

W*: How does this multifunctional space complement your studio and architecture work? Do they work together, or does each entity cover different needs and interests?

GS: My architectural practice remains at the core of what I do, but The Get allows me to explore my interests beyond the boundaries of individual projects and commissions.

Architecture is often a long process, shaped by a specific client, context and set of requirements. The Get offers a different kind of freedom. It allows ideas to be explored more spontaneously, through exhibitions, objects, collaborations and encounters with artists and designers.

At the same time, the two are not separate worlds. My interest in materiality, proportion, atmosphere and detail runs through everything I do. The studio, the atelier and The Get are different expressions of the same creative sensibility, each with its own purpose but constantly informing one another.

W*: Who can exhibit there? What sort of projects or collaborations attract you?

GS: I am drawn to work that has a strong identity and a genuine point of view. That can come from an established artist, an emerging designer, an independent brand or a collaboration between disciplines that might not traditionally be brought together.

What matters to me is the quality of the work, the integrity behind it and the potential to create an interesting dialogue with the space and with other projects. I am particularly interested in craftsmanship, material experimentation, collectable design and contemporary art, but I don't want to impose rigid boundaries.

The Get should remain open to discovery. I want each project to bring something unexpected, whether that is a new perspective on a familiar discipline or an encounter with something entirely unfamiliar.

(Image credit: Cafeine)

(Image credit: Cafeine)

W*: What is on right now? Tell me about the Holiday Market.

GS: This December, The Get will host a Holiday Market: a distinctive selection of brands, creatives and objects, chosen for their individuality, quality and sense of character.

The idea is to approach the traditional holiday market from a different perspective. Rather than focusing on quantity or seasonal trends, we want to bring together a selection of pieces that people might not encounter in a conventional retail environment, from distinctive design objects to thoughtful gifts and exceptional everyday items.

The selection will reflect the broader spirit of The Get, bringing together different creative voices and perspectives in one place. We hope it will encourage visitors to discover new names, revisit familiar ones and find something with a lasting value beyond the festive season.

W*: What would your dream event there be? What future shows or activities would you like to explore?

GS: I would prefer not to define a single dream event, because the appeal of The Get lies precisely in its potential to evolve and surprise us.

I am interested in projects that create a genuine encounter between people, ideas and disciplines. This could be an exhibition that brings together artists and designers who have never worked together before, a presentation that explores the relationship between an object and its material, or a more intimate gathering built around a conversation, a publication or a shared interest.

Ideally, the most exciting projects are those that could only happen at The Get, because of the people involved, the particular character of the space or the unexpected connections they create.

(Image credit: Cafeine)

(Image credit: Cafeine)

(Image credit: Cafeine)

W*: Where do you see The Get in five years? Will it still be around, or do you see it as more of a pop-up experience?

GS: I see The Get as an evolving platform rather than a fixed format. I don't feel the need to define too far in advance what it should become, because part of its value lies in remaining open to new ideas and opportunities.

Some projects may be temporary, while others might develop into longer-term collaborations or new initiatives. I would like The Get to retain that sense of discovery and flexibility, without becoming predictable or losing its intimacy.

Whether it takes the form of exhibitions, collaborations, publications or other cultural projects, the ambition is to create something with a distinct identity and lasting relevance. For me, success is not necessarily about scale or permanence, but about the quality of the work and the encounters it makes possible.

Our picks from the Holiday Market

The Get's Holiday Market features over 50 items – from objects to furniture and grooming products. Here's a selection of our top five gifts from its offerings.

Holiday Market at The Get, Sint Annaplein 7, Ghent, Belgium, open daily from 27 November to 24 December 2026

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