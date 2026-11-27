In London’s easternmost borough, Havering, a new housing development provides temporary family homes for those who need them. Indeed, the accommodation is a milestone, marking the UK’s first purpose-built temporary accommodation for families.

(Image credit: Fred Howarth)

Discover housing at The Harold Hill Family Welcome Centre

The Harold Hill Family Welcome Centre was designed and delivered by London-based architecture firm Hawkins\Brown. The project aims to set a new benchmark for temporary accommodation, conceived with lots of social areas and inclusive design principles. On the ground floor, people will find an area focused on community, including a secure reception, visitor breakout areas, children’s indoor play areas, communal laundries and dedicated staff facilities. The building also includes wheelchair-accessible and adaptable units.

(Image credit: Fred Howarth)

(Image credit: Fred Howarth)

There are 74 emergency family flats, which offer full-height glazing, a sizable kitchen and living space, underfloor heating, and natural ventilation. An inclusive design approach embraces colour zoning, visual landmarks, accessible graphics and enhanced colour contrast to create intuitive navigation for residents of all ages and abilities. This was informed by recent research into dementia-friendly design by Hawkins\Brown. Outside, residents will find outdoor spaces and play areas for different age groups, along with courtyard gardens.

(Image credit: Fred Howarth)

The Harold Hill Family Welcome Centre joins the wider regeneration plans at the Harold Hill Estate. The project was informed by Havering Council officers, local councillors, community stakeholders, design review panels and residents to create a safe, welcoming environment for those who need it.

(Image credit: Fred Howarth)

(Image credit: Fred Howarth)

Housing is organised around a secure landscaped courtyard, creating a hub for users while maximising natural daylight and opportunities for play, social interaction and wellbeing. A U-shaped building footprint also reflects the surrounding residential character and provides a natural continuation of the existing terraced streetscape.

(Image credit: Fred Howarth)

Says Nick Gaskell, partner at Hawkins\Brown, ‘Many of the families who come here are fleeing hugely painful domestic situations. The Family Welcome Centre aims to make a traumatic period a little more bearable by providing a caring, calming and uplifting environment for as long as they need it.’

(Image credit: Fred Howarth)

hawkinsbrown.com

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