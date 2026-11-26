The interior of this Gulfstream G550 doesn’t exactly reflect a new age of austerity, but it certainly marks a move towards a more refined and less ostentatious approach to private jet interior design.

Gulfstream G550 refurbishment by Yodezeen (Image credit: Gabriel Volpi)

The project was overseen by architecture and interior design firm Yodezeen, founded in Ukraine with offices in Kyiv, Warsaw, London, Milan, Miami, and Dubai. Set up by Artur Sharf and Artem Zverev, Yodezeen specialises in projects for the hospitality sector, alongside private residences, superyachts and aviation design.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gabriel Volpi) The new interior has a variable lighting scheme (Image credit: Gabriel Volpi) The new interior has a variable lighting scheme (Image credit: Gabriel Volpi) The new interior has a variable lighting scheme Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Working with VIP Completions in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the practice has given the G550 a complete transformation, adhering to the incredibly strict legislative environment of an aircraft while also creating a space that feels warm, inviting and informal. Drawing on its extensive residential experience, Yodezeen introduced a palette of colours and materials inspired by domestic design, alongside a technical upgrade to the aircraft’s multimedia system.

‘Unlike a house, the jet's architecture is fixed and every kilogram counts, and every component, down to the smallest screw, must carry a certification number and full documentation,’ the team explain. Materials like eucalyptus panelling, carbon fibre and red stone all have to be certified and rated for fire safety and impact. However, the contrast was important as it was chosen to emphasise the technology of the plane itself.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gabriel Volpi) Cabin details (Image credit: Gabriel Volpi) Cabin details (Image credit: Gabriel Volpi) Cabin details Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

‘Carbon fibre runs through it as a recurring detail: you see it in the ceiling and again in the table,’ says Artur Sharf. ‘We completely changed all the seats and made them sleeker, with slightly curved details that give them a more interesting, modern form.’ Here, you’ll also find Garrett Leather upholstery on the seats, combined with Tapis Corporation Ultraleather on the upper panels.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gabriel Volpi) Cabin details (Image credit: Gabriel Volpi) Cabin details (Image credit: Gabriel Volpi) Cabin details Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Other fixtures and fittings have direct counterparts in luxury domestic design. For example, there are Italian hand-tufted carpets in the cabins, with Loro Piana cashmere on the stateroom divans and pillows from Hermès. The cabin takes a leaf from Rolls-Royce’s interior playbook with its own version of the starlight effect headliner, while technology is subtly integrated so as not to be too intrusive.

The starlight effect in the cabin (Image credit: Gabriel Volpi)

Audio comes courtesy of an ALTO Aviation sound system with a total of 14 speakers, ten subwoofers and three amplifiers scattered around the cabin. Media is served up via a Plex system and HD monitors are located fore and aft. You can also stream media direct from your smartphone.

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Gulfstream G550 refurbishment by Yodezeen (Image credit: Gabriel Volpi)

The aircraft’s cabin was originally a symphony of earthy brown tones that spoke more of boardroom than saloon. By collaborating with experienced interior brands, Yodezeen has given a whole new ambience to this long-range business jet.

Gulfstream G550 refurbishment by Yodezeen (Image credit: Gabriel Volpi)

Yodezeen.com, @Yodezeen_architects