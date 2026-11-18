Faced with an uptick of sales and interest in ‘traditional’ digital cameras, smartphone makers are fighting back, loading their devices with new optics from some of the leading experts in the photographic field. We take a look at four current smartphone camera stars, phones that can offer keen photographers an SLR-style experience.

Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi

Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi (Image credit: Xiaomi)

This special edition of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra has grabbed a lot of attention over the past couple of months. Teaming up with Leica’s optical skills isn’t new, but the Leica Leitzphone goes further, with design, branding and camera software that all mimic the stylistic and technical approach of Leica’s camera range.

That means a delicious black and silver case complete with Leica red dot logo and the addition of the Leica Camera Ring, an analogue control that can be assigned to zoom, focus and even (computational) bokeh.

The Leitzphone's focus ring can be assigned to different functions (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi £1700 SHOP NOW

All three camera systems are Leica-made, with a 1-inch ultra dynamic camera, a 200MP 75–100mm Telephoto unit and a 14mm Ultra-wide camera. The camera interface is swift and intuitive, with a raft of Leica film effects baked in, each taking their cue from classic models like the M3 and M9, from saturated colours to high contrast black and white. On the front is a 50MP selfie camera.

What's in the box: Leica Leitzphone (Image credit: Xiaomi)

The phone component itself is reassuringly premium – thankfully, given the price bump that comes with the Leica association – with 16GB of memory and 1TB of onboard storage. A 6.9-inch 120Hz OLED display flatters your photographs, while the 6000mAh can be ultra-fast-charged. All this is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform chip and Xiaomi’s own HyperOS version of Android, which doesn’t intrude with too many unwanted apps.

All-in-all, the Leica Leitzphone is one of the best smartphone cameras we’ve ever used, with a depth of flexibility to shooting and editing that’ll make experienced photographers feel right at home. The results can be as natural or stylised as you want. Just like any premium smartphone photography experience, from Apple to Google and Samsung, there’s a lot of computational heavy lifting behind the scenes. But the interface and physical feel of the Leitzphone give it an edge.

Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi, £1,700, Mi.com, Leica-Camera.com

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Sony Xperia 1 VIII

Sony Xperia 1 VIII (Image credit: Sony)

Sony’s approach to innovation sometimes feels a little enigmatic. For many years, the Xperia line of phones has been hidden in plain sight, featuring premium materials and technology but kept away from the mainstream by price. The new Xperia 1 VIII is a case in point.

Sony Xperia 1 VIII (Image credit: Sony)

Featuring Zeiss lenses, a long-time collaborator, the phone also utilises the image-processing and focus algorithms developed by Sony for its own Alpha camera range. These run from AI-powered subject eye-tracking, a specially developed Bokeh mode and a powerful Macro mode.

Sony Xperia 1 VIII £1399 SHOP NOW

The phone also has a dedicated shutter button, which you can press and hold to launch the camera instantly, even when the phone is off. The camera UI also uses the same interface as Sony’s Alpha range, with full manual controls.

Sony Xperia 1 VIII, £1,399, Sony.co.uk

Oppo Find X9 Ultra x Hasselblad

Oppo Find X9 Ultra x Hasselblad (Image credit: Oppo)

Chinese manufacturer Oppo has teamed up with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad to supply the glass for its Find X9 Ultra smartphone. In addition to the introduction of RAW MAX and JPEG MAX support, the phone also has a dedicated Hasselblad Master Mode for creating authentic film style grain.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra x Hasselblad (Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo Find X9 Ultra x Hasselblad £1249 SHOP NOW

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor ensures that 8K 30fps video is possible, while the 200MP main camera is supplemented by a 50 MP selfie camera. Longevity is impressive thanks to the large 7050 mAh battery and the overall design emulates the classic Hasselblad look.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra x Hasselblad, £1,249, Oppo.com

Motorola Signature 27

Motorola Signature 27 (Image credit: Motorola)

The newest flagship from Motorola launched in November 2026. The Signature 27 not only includes a partnership with Bang & Olufsen to improve the sound of the onboard speakers but also features cameras by Sony. These include the 50-megapixel Lytia 910 as the primary device and a 200MP Sony Lytia 901 telephoto camera. The latter has a modest 5X optical zoom that expands to 100X equivalent thanks to onboard processing.

Motorola Signature 27 (Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola Signature 27 £1300 SHOP NOW

Signature 27 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a 7000 mAh battery and unique ‘Tactical Weave’ textured surfacing on the rear, designed to make the phone easier to hold. The colours have been developed in collaboration with Pantone (Coal Smoke and Capulet Olive) and everything is powered by the current top dog processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.

Motorola Signature 27, £1,299, Motorola.com