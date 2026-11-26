One of the paradoxes of being a globally in-demand designer and maker is that long stretches of uninterrupted making time are surprisingly few and far between. For Max Lamb – whose 20-year career has included major commercial collaborations and seen his pieces enter permanent museum collections – it had been more than a decade since he’d had the chance to set everything else aside and focus on a single project. But in August 2026, he did just that, spending ten days on the fringes of the Atlantic Forest in Trancoso, Bahia, in the workshop of Hugo França. Here, for the past three decades, França has used a chainsaw to carve discarded tree trunks, roots and fallen timber into furniture and sculpture.

The fringes of the Atlantic Forest in Bahia, home to França’s workshop in the fishing town of Trancoso (Image credit: Max Lamb)

Self-taught, França has been transforming discarded tree trunks, roots and fallen timber into furniture and sculpture since the 1980s (Image credit: Max Lamb)

The collaboration was arranged by London-based Gallery Fumi, which has long represented the British designer's work. Lamb traces the project to the gallery’s longstanding interest in Brazil, where its founders, Sam Pratt and Valerio Capo, have been travelling for years. His own interest in França’s work goes back to 2007, when he saw a solo exhibition in Tribeca, New York. ‘I’d been dreaming of this opportunity for a long time,’ he told Wallpaper*.

Max Lamb, clambering over towering piles of timber that França had salvaged and put aside, sifted the offcuts, picking out pieces that suggested a chair back, a leg or a seat (Image credit: Max Lamb)

Free from the emails, admin and competing projects that usually fragment his studio time – 'I had no Wi-Fi and I had zero signal. It was really wonderful,' he recalls – Lamb was able to throw himself fully into França's world of tropical hardwood, chainsaws and sawdust. With no prescribed outcome, he spent the ten days working through what he could make from the timber França had set aside.

‘I was as productive as I’ve ever been within that period of time,’ he says. The last time Lamb had worked this way was in 2015, when, over ten days in Vermont, he sculpted 23 pieces of furniture out of stone for ‘Man Rock Drill’.

‘I had no Wi-Fi and I had zero signal. It was really wonderful’ Max Lamb

In Trancoso, Lamb hit the ground running. A series of video calls in the lead-up to the trip had given him a sense, more or less, of what to expect. Apart from a package of dowels he shipped from the UK, he worked only with França's materials, tools and team. Clambering over towering piles of timber that França had salvaged and put aside, Lamb sifted the offcuts, picking out pieces that suggested a chair back, a leg or a seat.

França's stockpile of local hardwoods includes baraúna, pequi, oiticica, pequiá, jequitibá and vinhático. He removes deteriorated areas within the timber to reveal unusual organic forms (Image credit: Max Lamb)

Though a generation apart and with distinct bodies of work, the two designers share a fascination with material and an intuitive approach. Like Lamb, França develops his own techniques in response to the timber at hand. He works with salvaged Brazilian hardwoods, drawing out forms in timber already weathered by age and storms.



‘Searching for fallen trees is the starting point of my work and one of its most important aspects,’ says França, whose stockpile of local hardwoods includes baraúna, pequi, oiticica, pequiá, jequitibá and vinhático. Some of the timber has been exposed to the elements for years, and it takes a trained eye to judge what can still be used. ‘I often discover deteriorated areas within the tree, and when they are removed, they reveal organic forms that appear as though they have already been sculpted by nature itself.’

‘I often discover deteriorated areas within the tree, and when they are removed, they reveal organic forms that appear as though they have already been sculpted by nature itself’ Hugo França

With some 50 hunks of gnarled greyed wood spread across the workshop floor, Lamb began shifting them from one side of the room to the other, trying out combinations. It's a method he often uses, and one he likens to piecing together a jigsaw. As in My Grandfather's Tree (2015), he wanted to alter the wood as little as possible, letting its character lead the making process.

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Lamb arranged some 50 hunks of gnarled, greyed wood across the workshop floor (Image credit: Max Lamb)

To begin with, progress was slow. ‘These species of wood are nothing like I’ve ever touched before,’ he explains. 'They are like stone. They’re formidable hunks – so dense and heavy and cumbersome.’ França helped Max understand how each species behaved under the drill and how its moisture content and movement could affect the joints.

‘These species of wood are nothing like I’ve ever touched before. They are like stone... formidable hunks – so dense and heavy and cumbersome’ Max Lamb

Lamb also required assistance from França’s team to manoeuvre the heavy timber. ‘I’ve said before that I’m a bit of a… what do you call somebody who kind of punishes themselves… a masochist? Yes, a bit of a masochist when it comes to my work.’ For Lamb, the pleasure is in the physical effort. ‘I like the sense of achievement, having managed to do it,’ he says.

Lamb began shifting them from one side of the room to the other, trying out combinations – a process he uses 'all the time' in his work, regardless of the material (Image credit: Max Lamb)

To join the pieces, Lamb scaled up a traditional dowel joint. He cut and sanded the meeting faces to fit, then drilled through both pieces at once. He hammered in two wooden dowels at different angles to stop the pieces pivoting. The dowels doubled as tenons, saving him the trouble of carving a tenon from the dense hardwood and giving him the strong, all-wood joint he wanted.

‘I’m a bit of a masochist when it comes to my work’ Max Lamb

Alongside Lamb, França, now in his seventies, worked with his own team. ‘He’s less on the tools, but more of a conductor,’ says Lamb. ‘He’s with his chalk … going around sketching on these pieces of wood. His guys would get the chainsaws out and they’d chainsaw a bit, and then Hugo would step back in and kind of sketch a little bit more.’

Pieces of wood were joined together using dowels that Lamb shipped over from the UK (Image credit: Max Lamb)

Working side by side, they produced 37 chairs, 17 by França and 20 by Lamb. Both makers celebrate the wood’s irregular edges, curves and grain. Some of França’s chairs look like birds taking flight. Lamb’s, with their seats, backs and legs pieced together from offcuts, have the endearing quality of a cast of assembled characters summoned from the forest.

Working side by side, they produced 37 chairs, 17 by França and 20 by Lamb (Image credit: Max Lamb)

‘My work follows a different principle,’ says França, who began working with reclaimed wood in the 1980s. He describes ‘sculpting reclaimed wood from fallen trees using a chainsaw, often resulting in a single, solid piece without any joints’. For this collection, he worked with old canoes originally made by the Pataxó, an Indigenous people of Brazil. ‘I have learned a great deal from the ancestral woodworking techniques of this region of Brazil,’ he says. To join and secure the canoe timbers, França used several techniques. He even borrowed some of Lamb’s dowels.

Lamb’s chairs, with their seats, backs and legs pieced together from offcuts, have the endearing quality of a cast of assembled characters summoned from the forest (Image credit: Max Lamb)

During the residency, Lamb and França decided on the spur of the moment to make two tables together, using discarded slabs that had once served as tabletops. ‘We bounced ideas off each other. Even though we couldn’t speak to each other [directly], we had people there on hand who could translate,’ says Lamb. He describes the process as ‘a joint choreography’. ‘We added legs and then cut them off again,’ he remembers. ‘It wasn’t a linear process – we zigzagged.’

The collection includes two tables made by Lamb and França in collaboration, using discarded slabs that had once served as tabletops (Image credit: Max Lamb)

To Lamb, the tables feel closer to França’s work, though he sees them as ‘very much a consequence of the dialogue that we were having together’. ‘I’m the imposter here,’ he says. ‘He's a Brazilian master, and I’m working within his space, using his facilities, his tools, and his materials, his scraps.’

Lamb says one of the things he enjoys most about projects like this is the sense of community that comes from making things together (Image credit: Max Lamb)

Lamb says his time in Trancoso this summer will inevitably inform his future work, adding to what he calls his ‘database of skill and knowledge’. It also gave him something he relishes in his work more generally, the chance to be part of ‘the community of people all striving and working hard collectively to achieve something that’s greater than the sum of its parts’.

‘Hugo França and Max Lamb’ is on view at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV Arte) in Rio de Janeiro from November 2026 to February 2027. It marks Lamb’s first public presentation of work in Latin America.