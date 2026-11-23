More than 20 years ago, while visiting Rome as a young child with his family, Swedish designer Gustav Craft remembers being pushed around the city in a stroller and the sensation of it bouncing on the rough sampietrini-clad streets. Dating back to the 16th century, the black basalt cobblestones are found throughout the city's historic centre, favoured for their smoother surface and ability to disperse water.

When tasked with imagining a collection for Fendi Casa that would encapsulate the spirit of Rome in a contemporary way, Craft looked to those paved streets. ‘I started with arches, buildings and monuments,' he says. ‘But then I realised I'd been standing on the solution the whole time. I just needed to look down.'

'Via': Gustav Craft for Fendi Casa

The collection's sofa features hand-woven saddle leather seat on a tubular steel frame (Image credit: Federico Clavarino)

The project served as his entry to the Fendi Design Prize, a newly established initiative dedicated to nurturing emerging talent and featuring a jury that included Giulio Cappellini, Cristina Celestino, Joseph Grima, Rossana Orlandi, Lyndon Neri and Patricia Urquiola. Dubbed ‘Via', Craft's collection encompasses woven leather seating that echoes the way the stones are laid on the street; a mirror made of a thin steel panel standing on a rough sampietrino block; a rug conceived as an aerial map of the city's fabric through the centuries, the colour gradation an echo of the passing of time; and a glass-topped coffee table.

(Image credit: Federico Clavarino)

‘When I was a child, my parents used to read me Volvo Penta engine manuals instead of bedtime stories,' recalls Craft. Those early encounters with motors and engineering triggered him to build his first 3D printer at 13, work on manufacturing carbon and glass fibre boats, and study design at Istituto Marangoni in Milan. Marine construction, in particular, shaped a lot of his creative approach: ‘It helped me understand how far you can push materials and their limits.'

The rug evokes aerial views of the Eternal City through time (Image credit: Federico Clavarino)

While the metal elements of his collection were familiar to Craft's practice, the leather was a new endeavour, and it was one for which Fendi mentored him throughout. ‘I didn't think about the fact that leather stretches a lot, for example,' he recalls. The pieces were made at Fendi Casa's Italian manufacturing workshop, with the craftspeople working closely with the designer to fine-tune every element of each object.

(Image credit: Federico Clavarino)

The material palette, which ranges from metal and glass to stone, leather and wool, is a central part of the story for Craft. ‘Stone is this old, cold thing that's been there forever, and leather is kind of the opposite – it's warm, malleable, shaped over time by the people who use it. And the stainless steel holds everything together: you have old, new and alive, all in one object.'

‘Gustav Craft's pieces subtly reference elements of the Roman urban landscape without ever becoming too literal, and with a confidence that recalls the best of Italian rationalism without ever quoting it directly,' said Grima during the judging process. ‘In a field where luxury too often mistakes ornament for meaning, he offered something quieter and more sophisticated.'

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The ‘Via' collection will be on display from 1-6 December 2026 at Design Miami