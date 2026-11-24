Since founding her Dubai practice in 2013, interior designer Pallavi Dean has built one of the Middle East’s most prolific design studios. Roar has completed more than 350 projects around the world and won numerous accolades, including Architectural Digest Middle East's Global Designer of the Year in 2021.

Founded by Pallavi Dean in 2013, Roar has worked on hundreds of high-profile projects, including the Mumbai showroom of Jaipur Rugs, pictured here (Image credit: Avesh Gaur)

As well as earning an MBA from INSEAD and training in architecture at the American University of Sharjah, Dean studied interior design theory at the Savannah College of Art and Design. At Roar, that grounding in theory is reflected in the studio’s approach. Behavioural research informs everything from how an office makes room for quiet work to how a spa treatment room’s ceiling is designed for someone lying on their back.

In 2018, Dean renamed Pallavi Dean Interiors as Roar to reflect how the practice had evolved. ‘It’s a collective,’ she says. The 50-strong team works across workplace, hospitality, retail, healthcare and education. Recent projects include a Jaipur Rugs showroom in Mumbai, the conversion of a cluster of residential buildings into a cultural and hospitality venue in Sharjah, and offices for law firm White & Case in the UAE and Chicago.

Completed earlier in 2026, White & Case’s Chicago office was Roar’s first project in North America (Image credit: Dustin Halleck)

Last week alongside Roar's managing director and partner, Kathryn Athreya, Dean launched Lair, a private residential design studio that will take on a handful of projects a year, with Dean leading the creative direction and Athreya taking care of client experience.

For its first adaptive reuse project, Bait Al Wasti in Sharjah, Roar transformed a cluster of 20th-century courtyard houses into a cultural and hospitality venue (Image credit: Ziga Mihelcic)

We spoke to Dean about how Roar grew alongside Dubai’s design industry and why she wants to spend more time getting to know the people she designs homes for.

Pallavi Dean on building Roar and now thinking smaller with Lair

Lair is creatively led by Pallavi (pictured right), with Roar's managing director Kathryn Athreya (pictured left) leading the client experience (Image credit: Ziga Mihelcic)

Wallpaper*: You were born in India, raised in Dubai and have worked in London. How do you think these different cultural experiences have shaped your design aesthetic and approach?

Pallavi Dean: Yep, there’s a real hotchpotch going on in the background! My parents moved to the UAE from India in the 1970s, and I still have an Indian passport and speak Hindi. My husband and kids are British, which must seep through in some way. And I’ve spent 43 of my 45 years in the Emirates.

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Does this cultural mix show up in my work? Probably, but only subconsciously. You’ve got to remember, my backstory is pretty common in a country where only ten per cent of the population is Emirati with a UAE passport. Of the 50 people at Roar, loads of us are so-called ‘third culture kids’, raised in the UAE but citizens of our parents’ home country.

The only time it overtly influenced my work was about ten years ago, when I launched a range of furniture called ‘Tension’. My line at the time was 'I’m Indian but never lived in India; the UAE is home but I’m not Emirati; my family’s British but at Heathrow I have to stand in a separate queue.'

The chairs and lights in the range combined different elements from the three places, such as Indian prayer bells and UAE camel leather. It was cute, but we didn’t sell loads, so now I park my self-indulgent autobiography at the studio door. It’s a cliché, but we’re striving to tell our clients’ story through our work, not our own.

Dean’s new studio, Lair, specialises in private residential design and will take on just one or two projects a year (Image credit: Lair)

W*: How has Dubai’s design landscape changed in the 13 years since you set up your studio, and how has your studio evolved alongside it?

PD: Dubai's design industry has graduated from adolescence into young adulthood. The early years were about experimentation and finding a design voice. Today, there’s a greater creative confidence – that’s true of clients, designers, contractors, across the spectrum.

Every Lair home receives Dean's direct authorship and close involvement from first conversation through to final handover (Image credit: Lair)

We’ve really benefited from – and hopefully contributed to – a geographical reversal. Dubai historically imported design talent, with clients going to New York or Tokyo to find the best architects. That still happens, but Dubai has also become an exporter. Today, we're a homegrown UAE practice designing projects across North America, Europe and Asia. We’re not alone in the creative industries: universities here have been churning out talented design graduates for years now, and they’re beginning to make their mark. That takes time – I studied architecture at American University of Sharjah in the early 2000s, but it’s only recently that Roar has been gaining international recognition.

Ditching the name ‘Pallavi Dean Interiors’ in 2018 was more than just branding. It was a conscious decision to ditch the idea that the studio was about one person’s vision. It’s a collective.

‘Dubai's design industry has graduated from adolescence into young adulthood’ Pallavi Dean

Lair expects to take on just a few homes each year, so that Dean has time to understand the family, to resolve each detail, and to be present as it is built (Image credit: Lair)

W*: Your work spans offices, hotels, schools and now private homes. What connects these projects?

PD: We have a signature methodology, not a signature aesthetic. Our approach is grounded in evidence-based design, behavioural psychology and neuroscience.

Think about a five-year-old navigating a classroom, a lawyer trying to concentrate, and a hotel guest seeking escapism. They all have fundamentally different psychological and emotional needs. Why would we impose the same design language on all three?

‘A five-year-old navigating a classroom, a lawyer trying to concentrate, and a hotel guest seeking escapism all have fundamentally different needs. Why would we impose the same design language on all three?’ Pallavi Dean

'We see luxury moving from display to ease,' says Dean. 'Privacy is increasingly what clients value most: a home as a retreat, with control over who sees what and how it feels to close the door.' (Image credit: Lair)

I think what draws people to our work is the intersection of creative intuition and scientific rigour. That’s’ why our tagline is '50% wild, 50% tame'. Research informs our decisions, but then you have to unshackle designers and let them play with ideas! Imagination is what makes the work distinctive.

Dean says Lair allows her to return to a 'much more personal way of practising design' (Image credit: Lair)

W*: Can you share an example?

PD: We’ve had a long-time collaboration with psychologist Briar Jacques and her practice in Dubai. One example: we’ll conduct a psychological and emotional needs assessment of staff before designing an office, to make sure it works for the introverts who want quiet spaces for deep work, as well as the extroverts who thrive in a bustling, noisy social environment. We’ve just published a white paper on designing for a neurodivergent workforce.

It’s by doing things like this that we can honestly say that environmental psychology isn't a layer we add to a design: it's fundamental to how we conceive a space. Theories such as prospect and refuge, attention restoration, phenomenology and colour psychology inform our decisions from spatial planning through to the materials we choose.

‘I'm particularly interested in the qualities of architecture that cannot be captured in a photograph: acoustics, tactility, thermal comfort and the emotional response a space elicits’ Pallavi Dean

Think about why we instinctively gravitate towards a corner booth in a restaurant. Prospect and refuge theory explains our preference for environments where we can observe our surroundings while feeling protected. We apply that principle extensively across sectors.

One other example: at Sensasia Stories Spa in Dubai, we reconsidered the ceiling as a primary design surface because the person experiencing the treatment room is horizontal. It's a simple example of designing from the user's perspective rather than the photographer's.

I'm particularly interested in the qualities of architecture that cannot be captured in a photograph: acoustics, tactility, thermal comfort and the emotional response a space elicits.

Dean says that Lair will benefit from the technical rigour and delivery expertise developed at Roar, but with a more intimate creative process (Image credit: Ziga Mihelcic)

W*: You’ve just launched Lair, a studio dedicated to private residential design. What prompted the launch, and how will its approach build on what you’ve learnt at Roar?

PD: Roar is a studio of scale. Lair is a studio of intimacy. Designing for an organisation and designing for an individual family require fundamentally different creative relationships.



A private home is about understanding someone's rituals, memories, aspirations and family dynamics. Lair allows me to return to a much more personal way of practising design. We deliberately take on only one or two residential projects a year: I lead design while our managing director Kathryn Athreya leads the client experience.

‘A private home is about understanding someone's rituals, memories, aspirations and family dynamics. Lair allows me to return to a much more personal way of practising design’ Pallavi Dean

Lair benefits from the technical rigour and delivery expertise we've developed at Roar, but with a more intimate creative process. I'm also interested in moving the conversation around residential luxury beyond materiality, towards privacy, time and the freedom to live exactly as you wish.

A home should be a portrait of the people who inhabit it, not a monument to the designer's ego.

lairbypallavidean.com