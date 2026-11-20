Designer Danielle Frankel Hirsch has a knack for bringing something old and something new into her bridal creations, be it a minimalist trumpet-hem gown trimmed in Lyon lace or satin-wrapped Birkenstocks embellished with pearls. When it came to finding the perfect space for a new downtown New York bridal salon, the designer had a similar approach: ‘We were looking for a gem,’ she tells Wallpaper*.

(Image credit: Clement Pascal)

She found it in a soaring gallery inside a 19th-century Queen Anne-style building in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighbourhood, complete with 30-foot ceilings, 20-foot windows and 12,000 sq ft of space to transform into her brand’s elegant world. ‘It felt right immediately,’ Frankel Hirsch says.

(Image credit: Clement Pascal)

While the grand, loft-like space, once the home of the New York Mercantile Exchange, had majestic period features like cast-iron columns and dramatic, Romanesque windows (eagle-eyed design lovers will recognise the space from a 2024 Roman & Williams lighting installation ), it had no heat, HVAC or modern electrics. There was an even bigger logistical nightmare: there was no staircase connecting the main salon floor to an upper level mezzanine.

(Image credit: Clement Pascal)

So Frankel Hirsch called on a friend and trusted collaborator, New York-based interior designer Augusta Hoffman . The pair met when Hoffman herself was wedding dress shopping (the US400 designer wore a dramatic Daniel Frankel coat to her wedding in 2021). The two hit it off so well that Hoffman went on to design Frankel Hirsch’s Garment District atelier, and, two years later, a Los Angeles showroom. ‘She originally came to me as a bride, so she understands the experience from both sides,’ says Frankel Hirsch.

Hoffman was more than game. ‘You rarely have the opportunity to work in a space with 30-foot-high ceilings and a client who wants to keep original details,’ she says, ‘even when they may be crumbling.’

(Image credit: Clement Pascal)

Disrepair aside, the biggest hurdle was how to make the imposing historic space feel intimate, with places to display garments and accessories, as well as private spaces for clients and their families. ‘It was so important to create a warm, inviting and timeless space for her brides,’ Hoffman says. ‘You want them to have the same feeling you have at a friend's dinner party you never want to leave.’

(Image credit: Clement Pascal)

For inspiration, Hoffman looked to grand private manors across Europe as well as art and antiques from the era. Her design team stripped back decades of paint from the original cast iron columns, and leaned into their raw drama. Out went the all-white palette and harsh overhead lighting. In came rich walnut paneling, an Art Deco-style staircase, antique furnishings, and opulent gold rugs.

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(Image credit: Clement Pascal)

The main level contains lounge spaces furnished in vintage seating reupholstered in soft down; vitrines that display jewellery and objets; custom niches crafted from ceruse oak and lined in Japanese Washi paper to display bridal slippers; and leather-and-steel racks that showcase Danielle Frankel’s ethereal collection of gowns. Once betrothed choose their favoured frocks, they can float up the new staircase with their entourage to private changing rooms.

(Image credit: Clement Pascal)

Every element was considered and made to feel special, from leaf-shaped cast-bronze hardware that pins back sheer curtains, to the customer’s experience of the rooms. ‘We meticulously worked through the scale of every detail – from doorway thresholds to the dressing room mirrors. They each needed to feel proportionally appropriate to the space and also the clients,’ Hoffman says.

(Image credit: Clement Pascal)

Frankel Hirsch even brought her bridal design sensibilities to some elements. The stair, for instance, is flanked by monumental églomisé glass panels, a decorative technique in which metal leaf is applied to glass to create a mirrored finish, designed in collaboration with artist Miriam Ellner. ‘I approached it much as I would the placement of lace on a gown,’ Frankel Hirsch says. ‘There is something very satisfying about bringing that same way of looking at detail into an entirely different material and scale.’

(Image credit: Clement Pascal)

Hoffman compares the interior design process to Frankel Hirsch’s meticulous approach to dressmaking. ‘This is something that begins with her own designs and is a throughline in all of our interiors,’ she says. ‘Selecting your wedding gown should be a joyful process of discovery that unfolds in just as thoughtful of a setting.’

Danielle Frankel is located at 6 Harrison Street, New York, NY 10013, USA