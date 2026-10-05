This gorgeous new rug showroom is ‘a respite from the energy of New York’
Tai Ping and Edward Fields’ warm-yet-restrained flagship, designed by Gensler, kindles serenity and creativity
A traditional showroom, at its core, is ‘something void of personality to showcase product only,’ says Alexia Beghi, a design director at Gensler. So, when carpet brands Tai Ping and Edward Fields tapped the architecture and design firm to dream up a joint showroom in New York, the teams set out to create the antithesis to that stiff, uninspiring setting.
Housed in midtown Manhattan’s A&D Building, the new flagship harnesses the energies of a cosy hotel lobby, high-end bar and elegant design atelier. Warm yet restrained, the showroom blends Tai Ping’s East Asian influence and Edward Fields’ midcentury roots — resulting in a unified vision built for settling in and getting inspired.
‘We wanted it to feel incredibly welcoming. We deliberately created a calm, almost transportive environment that feels like a respite from the energy of New York,’ says Kate Judd, managing director of the Americas for Tai Ping and Edward Fields. ‘We wanted it to feel completely non-transactional.’
The entry ignites that mood shift. Marked by vintage carved midcentury doors, the vestibule is enveloped in deep mauve Venetian plaster, wood paneling and travertine mosaic flooring that kindle serenity.
Conversely, the foyer flows into a bright reception area. Intentionally open for moving large carpets, the airy space features a custom three-panel tapestry full of Easter eggs tied to Tai Ping’s 70th anniversary, such as its pavilion roof silhouette emblem, and the showroom’s opening during the Year of the Horse.
Across the way, an illuminated, curved wall made of rippled glass blocks shapes a conference area and draws guests into the main showroom. There, white oak flooring and matching millwork form a cohesive backdrop for rugs and samples, ‘giving clients a familiar visual anchor to imagine the carpets in their homes,’ says Beghi.
The pom bar — for viewing carpet tufts in a wide colour range — adds a bit of drama with a whirlpool-like rug in rich tones under a custom stainless steel disc sculpture by Studio S II.
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Throughout, archival pieces accessorise walls and surfaces, including Edward Fields’ early order books, Tai Ping ads from the 1960s and an original tufting gun from Hong Kong. These heritage objects ‘invite discovery and provide inspiration for palettes and patterns,’ says Beghi.
At the heart of the showroom, the lounge promotes intimacy and conversation. Guests can grab a complimentary drink — including Chinese tea, American whiskey and cocktails inspired by each brand — at the bar. Then, they can ease into inward-curving, velvet banquette seating, which hugs plaster columns, under a lowered ceiling with a lattice-screen-like design.
Guests may wish to make the showroom their go-to for rendezvous, but they can, at the very least, stay for much longer than a New York minute. ‘We really want people to feel comfortable dropping in, exploring the collections and spending time in the space,’ says Judd.
The Tai Ping and Edward Fields showroom is located at 150 E 58th St, Floor 11, New York, NY 10155
Kelly Allen is a New York-based journalist with several years of experience covering interior design, entertainment, travel and culture. Her work has also appeared in House Beautiful, Cosmopolitan, Delish and more.