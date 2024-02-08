Edelman’s Gensler-designed office combines colour, warmth and rawness

Global communications firm Edelman found a new home in Francis House, and shows off its workspace interior by Gensler

By Ellie Stathaki
published

Edelman, the global communications firm, has unveiled its new London headquarters, courtesy of architecture practice Gensler. The space, designed with a creative practice in mind, is set in Francis House, within a 1900s warehouse, and brings together its industrial rawness and open spaces with colour accents, warmth and flexibility that befits the 21st century. 

Edelman office: a contemporary warehouse reinvention 

Working with the existing building as much as possible, and bearing in mind the environmental benefits of retrofitting, the team retained original features and the structure's spirit; but they also added options for customisation where needed, to future-proof their design. 

'From the moment we walked into the empty warehouse building, we knew it was the perfect blank canvas to bring to life the vision we had for a post-pandemic workplace. We wanted to create a space of various zones and ambiences to reflect the full breadth of needs of our employees and clients,' said Ruth Warder, CEO Edelman UK & Ireland & Brand Chair EMEA.

'We worked with Gensler to create an environment that truly fosters collaboration and creativity. Its flexibility allows us to embrace the diversity of work and thinking we have, and want more of, within our agency. From attic bars to expandable boardrooms, we believe it’s a space that’s truly inclusive of the broad spectrum of work and culture have at Edelman.'

In terms of furniture, the space features a mix of pieces from the firm’s previous workplace as well as ten per cent reupholstered vintage furniture. In total, there are more than 700 seats, of 24 different typologies, to cater to the various needs of employees and guests. 

Carlos Posada, workplace leader and principal at Gensler, said: 'We are delighted to have partnered with Edelman to co-create their new London headquarters. As creative companies worldwide seek to redefine the purpose of their offices, Francis House is the destination that embodies all the attributes of a workplace of the future – ushering in a new era which brings employees and clients together in a collaborative and sustainable environment that celebrates individuality and culture-building.'

Gensler's interior fit out was carried out in a scheme commissioned by Derwent London, and adapted by Squires and Partners.

Ellie Stathaki

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).

