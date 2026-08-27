London-based studio Farid Karim joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2026, our latest annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios from around the world.

(Image credit: Nicholas Worley)

Who: Farid Karim

Farid Karim founded his namesake studio in 2021 in London, working at the intersections of art, architecture and design. For Farid Karim Design, the name of the game is to go beyond functional problem-solving for its clients, motivated by the belief that ‘everyday buildings should be capable of enriching daily life through atmosphere, craft and delight.’

(Image credit: Nicholas Worley)

The practice creates spaces with ‘strong identities that emerge from close collaboration with clients, careful attention to context and a deep engagement with materials’. Be it a residential or a retail interior, the goal for the studio is always to produce timeless environments that feel deeply personal and distinctive to their clients.

(Image credit: Nicholas Worley)

(Image credit: Nicholas Worley)

The biggest influence on the practice is the relationship between architecture and craft, drawing inspiration from art deco, modernist interiors, traditional craftsmanship and contemporary art. The studio is also fascinated by contemporary manufacturing techniques, joinery, metalwork, and upholstery, which often act as a point of departure in the early design stages.

(Image credit: Nicholas Worley)

Karim’s interdisciplinary approach is further exemplified by an active artistic practice maintained alongside the studio, with work exhibited at past Royal Academy Summer Exhibitions as well as other independent shows. This combination of architecture, art and design informs a creative philosophy that strongly values spatial experience and material expression.

(Image credit: Nicholas Worley)

What: Deco House

Deco House is a London project that eschews the more subdued, contemporary extension styles of terraced homes in favour of a bold, neo-art-deco-inspired design full of character. The design increases the original floor plan from around 100 sq m to 170 sq m through the loft extensions, rear ground-floor addition and summer outhouse, as well as a reconfiguration of space internally. Drawing on art deco references, the extension plays with colour, texture and materiality, from glazed ceramic tiles and brass fixtures to timber finishes complemented by marble worktops, creating a warm, cohesive finish.

(Image credit: Nicholas Worley)

The landscape of the garden also plays a role in the extension, with an existing koi pond being integrated into the design as well as the circular summer house used as a home office. This project is an exemplar of Farid Karim Design’s interest in ‘how materials age, how light interacts with surfaces and how carefully considered details can enrich everyday life’.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Nicholas Worley)

Why: Architects Directory 2026

When the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory was conceived in 2000, it was built as our bespoke international index of emerging architectural talent. Now in its 25th edition, our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe (now comprising over 500 alumni) champions the best and most promising young studios - a snapshot of talent showcasing inspiring work from all corners of the Earth with an emphasis on the residential realm.

This year’s anniversary survey includes 30 young studios (one for each of the 30 years of Wallpaper*), from Australia , Bahrain, Benin, Brazil , Canada, Chile, China, Denmark , Ecuador, Ghana, Greece , France , Ivory Coast, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, India, Morocco , New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore , Spain, Switzerland , the UK, the USA, and Vietnam. Welcome to the promise, ideas and exciting architecture of the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2026.

faridkarimdesign.com