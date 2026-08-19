Studio Mehta, an emerging practice from Kenya, joins the Wallpaper* Architects Directory 2026, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios.

(Image credit: Brian Siambi)

Who: Studio Mehta

Following studies in San Diego and London, and work experience in the United Kingdom, Spain and Germany, architect Amar Mehta founded his namesake studio in his hometown of Nairobi in 2019. Working on everyday projects but always aiming for extraordinary results, the emerging studio takes inspiration from every project’s layers of ‘place, culture and climate,’ and of course ‘the individual who will ultimately inhabit the space,’ he adds.

'Our motivation comes from a simple belief – that architecture should respond honestly to place, people, and culture. We are driven by the idea of creating work that feels rooted in Kenya while pushing contemporary design forward through thoughtful detail, local materials, and collaborative thinking.'

(Image credit: Brian Siambi)

'What keeps us going is the process itself: working closely with clients, artisans, and consultants to shape spaces that are not only beautiful, but deeply lived-in and meaningful. As a studio, we’re motivated by curiosity, by challenging conventional ways of building, and by the pursuit of architecture that balances ambition with responsibility – spaces that feel timeless, human, and quietly impactful.’

His residential work is informed by climate, culture, craft, and the realities of building in Kenya – while the architect strives to balance global influences with a hyper-local vocabulary of materials and features, and a site-specific approach that will eventually lead him to confidently build his own language.

(Image credit: Brian Siambi)

What: Ua House

Ua House, Mehta’s own home, is set among rich foliage in the country’s precious Kilifi coastline. The architect was conscious of his construction’s carbon footprint, so he made a decision to mitigate as much of it as he could – using, for example, salvaged limestone blocks from pool excavations from nearby sites, abandoned quarry dust as the predominant binding agent, and more recycled materials sourced from the area.

(Image credit: Brian Siambi)

(Image credit: Brian Siambi)

The result is a 120 sqm home that blends traditional Omani and Swahili design heritage. All set in a single level, it involves a luxurious relationship with the outdoors through the presence of numerous outdoor areas – including courtyards of various sizes (the entrance sequence features a key one) and a pool terrace. His goal was to showcase through this design what can be achieved by clever decisions and a hyperlocal approach. It’s all about ‘accessible sustainability,’ he says.

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(Image credit: Brian Siambi)

Why: Architects Directory 2026

When the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory was conceived in 2000, it was built as our bespoke international index of emerging architectural talent. Now in its 25th edition, our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe (now comprising over 500 alumni) champions the best and most promising young studios - a snapshot of talent showcasing inspiring work from all corners of the Earth with an emphasis on the residential realm.

This year’s anniversary survey includes 30 young studios (one for each of the 30 years of Wallpaper*), from Australia, Bahrain, Benin, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Ghana, Greece, France, Ivory Coast, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, India, Morocco, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, and Vietnam. Welcome to the promise, ideas and exciting architecture of the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2026.

(Image credit: Brian Siambi)

studiomehta.com