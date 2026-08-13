The Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2026 adds DeRoche Projects to its roster of exciting emerging architecture studios to know now. Meet the practice, based in Accra, Ghana, and explore one of its projects.

Who: DeRoche Projects

A key tenet of Glenn DeRoche’s practice is sustainability, which is centred on a proactive, highly mindful approach. He writes: ‘Sustainability isn’t approached as a checklist; it’s deeply embedded in our design process. Our projects don’t just minimise environmental impact, they actively foster ecological and social resilience through regenerative materials, passive design strategies, and resource-conscious construction methods.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of DeRoche Projects • Aburi Residence & Retreat by DeRoche Projects)

With this ethos at its heart, the Accra-based studio, founded in 2022, has slowly expanded its portfolio across almost all sectors – residential, cultural, and commercial. Civic, community-centred is a particular forte. The firm was widely recognised for its Backyard Community Club, a tennis training facility and community hub in Accra; dot.ateliers | Ogbojo , a residency for writers and curators in Accra; and Surf Ghana Collective in Busua (the last two created together with Juergen Strohmayer).

The studio is currently developing several residential schemes, both single- and multi-family housing, with the same experimental spirit and embrace of eco-friendly materials as in its more public-facing works.

What: Aburi Residence & Retreat

Conceived as a family of structures spread across the mountainous topography of Aburi, a short drive from Accra, this residential project is idyllically set within seven acres of forest overlooking the leafy Akwapim Ridge. The project negotiates its site’s steep level changes while remaining discreet and organically embedded into its natural surroundings. DeRoche explains: ‘The project understands the mountainside not as an obstacle to be overcome, but as a collaborator in the making of architecture.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of DeRoche Projects • Aburi Residence & Retreat by DeRoche Projects)

The result is a campus of six pavilions of varying sizes, connected through pathways across the landscape, designed to encourage interaction with nature. The design consists of a private residence, space for artists’ residencies, a wellness pavilion, a private gallery, a contemplative pavilion, a paddle court, an ancillary building, and a productive farm.

Large glazed expanses set on deeply recessed façades ensure both effortless visual and physical connections with the outdoors and shading to support thermal comfort indoors. Meanwhile, all primary materials, craft methods and labour have been sourced from within the country. For instance, the buildings are made using low-carbon concrete that incorporates locally produced pozzolanic ash as a replacement for cement.

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Why: Architects’ Directory 2026

When the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory was conceived in 2000, it was built as our bespoke international index of emerging architectural talent. Now in its 25th edition, our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe (now comprising over 500 alumni) champions the best and most promising young studios - a snapshot of talent showcasing inspiring work from all corners of the Earth with an emphasis on the residential realm.

This year’s anniversary survey includes 30 young studios (one for each of the 30 years of Wallpaper*), from Australia, Bahrain, Benin, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Ghana, Greece, France, Ivory Coast, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, India, Morocco, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, and Vietnam. Welcome to the promise, ideas and exciting architecture of the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2026.

(Image credit: Courtesy of DeRoche Projects • Aburi Residence & Retreat by DeRoche Projects)

derocheprojects.com