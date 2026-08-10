The Wallpaper* Architects Directory 2026 welcomes Hoyer Arkitektur, a young Danish practice joining our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios.

(Image credit: Hampus Berndtson)

Who: Hoyer Arkitektur

Danish architect Thomas Høyer founded his namesake studio in 2022. With a headquarters in Ebeltoft on the Jutland peninsula, Høyer Arkitektur works on a variety of projects that explore architecture’s relationship with nature. ‘In an age marked by accelerating pace and digital overstimulation, the studio sees it as a central responsibility to restore our connection to the physical world - not as an act of protest, but of care; not out of nostalgia, but out of necessity,’ Høyer explains.

(Image credit: Hampus Berndtson)

The architect’s philosophy revolves around feeling and slowing down, as he argues that silence, reflection and emotion can play an important role in daily life and should therefore be seriously considered in design - just as importantly as function tends to be. It is this detail and admiration for the everyday that sets his emerging practice apart.

Høyer explains: ‘We pursue a restrained beauty rather than the spectacular - stripping away the unnecessary to let light, tactility, craftsmanship, and material honesty carry the architecture. We treat the building site as a place of responsible dialogue with nature, and we see our practice not as a universal formula but as a language of relationships between people, materials, and landscapes — one we believe can grow in significance, not just in scale.’

(Image credit: Hampus Berndtson)

What: Ebeltoft

The practice’s Ebeltoft project is a key representative of its overall approach, exemplifying how gentle architectural construction and a preference for organic materials can offer a result that is friendly to its natural surroundings. ‘Our biggest influence is the encounter between body and surroundings — the conviction that understanding arises not through thought and logic alone, but through lived, sensory experience of place,’ Høyer says, and this is evident in his design of this modest timber house.

(Image credit: Hampus Berndtson)

Placed gently on a high plateau formed of ancient glacial meltwater valleys and hills during the last ice age, Ebeltoft is defined by its prominent roof with its deep overhangs. Created using a modular building system and organised internally as a series of communal areas, interconnected and without corridors, the house features a central atrium that connects users with the tree canopy and sky above. Meanwhile, a colonnade of timber columns wraps around it, forming a terrace across the entire house, making this residential project at once introverted and extroverted, adapting easily to its residents' needs.

(Image credit: Hampus Berndtson)

Why: Architects Directory 2026

When the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory was conceived in 2000, it was built as our bespoke international index of emerging architectural talent. Now in its 25th edition, our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe (now comprising over 500 alumni) champions the best and most promising young studios - a snapshot of talent showcasing inspiring work from all corners of the Earth with an emphasis on the residential realm.

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This year’s anniversary survey includes 30 young studios (one for each of the 30 years of Wallpaper*), from Australia, Bahrain, Benin, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Ghana, Greece, France, Ivory Coast, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, India, Morocco, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, and Vietnam. Welcome to the promise, ideas and exciting architecture of the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2026.

(Image credit: Hampus Berndtson)

hoyerarkitektur.com