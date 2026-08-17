Moyésoa, an emerging practice from Côte d'Ivoire, joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2026, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios.

(Image credit: Courtesy Moyesoa)

Who: Moyésoa

Hailing from Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, Moyésoa is an architecture and design laboratory founded by William Tailly and Natacha Djédjé in 2024. The studio’s name translates from the Baoulé language as ‘House of Happiness’, and embodies an essence imbued into every aspect of its work and reflected in the founders’ belief that ‘architecture should strengthen the relationship between people, climate and place’.

Tailly leads on creative and architectural direction, with a particular focus on earth construction, lime finishes and reclaimed materials, while Djédjé brings a sensitivity to landscape, planting strategies and developing projects as a ‘coherent ecosystem rather than a standalone building’. Together, in their work, they seek to ‘reveal the beauty of local materials and forgotten construction knowledge while responding to contemporary ways of living’.

(Image credit: Courtesy Moyesoa)

For Moyésoa, the construction site is much more than just a place to build on. Rather, it's a site for architects, designers, and local artisans to come together to research, experiment, and share site-specific knowledge that alchemises local materialities and craftsmanship into timeless spatial designs. The pair explain, ‘Every project is an opportunity to create spaces that feel calm, lasting and deeply connected to their environment.’

Moyéoa will be representing Côte d’Ivoire at the upcoming Pan-African Architecture Biennale , which launches in early September 2026, feeding into broader Pan-African conversations as to how African architecture can respond to contemporary design challenges.

(Image credit: Courtesy Moyesoa)

What: Pavillon Essoa

Essoa Pavilion is an eco-lodge built on the edge of a lagoon, surrounded by 7,500 sq m of botanical garden, offering an ‘immersive residential experience’. Inspired by tropical vernacular architecture, the villa is designed around ecological and bioclimatic principles, combining self-sufficiency, modularity and contemporary design. Planted courtyards link the independent volumes of living areas, to create a porous, breathable and smooth circulation between inside and outside. Rammed-earth walls use ancient technology to regulate indoor temperatures by reducing heat fluctuations, while terracotta floors and kitchen counters combine durability and elegance.

(Image credit: Courtesy Moyesoa)

Wooden screens, with removable Plexiglas panels allow for modularity between natural ventilation and thermal insulation. The villa is powered by solar panels, and even features a private well for water. Each piece of furniture, and even the tableware, has been custom-designed by Moyésoa, with Ivorian craftsmanship and design knowledge at the core.

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On what sets them apart, the architects explain: ‘Instead of importing architectural languages, we reinterpret local construction traditions through modern spatial thinking, refined detailing and carefully crafted atmospheres.’ The Essoa Pavilion is just one embodiment of this design motivation.

(Image credit: Courtesy Moyesoa)

Why: Architects Directory 2026

When the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory was conceived in 2000, it was built as our bespoke international index of emerging architectural talent. Now in its 25th edition, our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe (now comprising over 500 alumni) champions the best and most promising young studios - a snapshot of talent showcasing inspiring work from all corners of the Earth with an emphasis on the residential realm.

This year’s anniversary survey includes 30 young studios (one for each of the 30 years of Wallpaper*), from Australia, Bahrain, Benin, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Ghana, Greece, France, Ivory Coast, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, India, Morocco, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, and Vietnam. Welcome to the promise, ideas and exciting architecture of the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2026.

(Image credit: Courtesy Moyesoa)

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