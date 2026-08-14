Local Local, an emerging practice from Athens, Greece, joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2026, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios.

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

Who: Local Local

With projects in the UK and a main base in Greece, this young studio, founded in 2022 by architect Sofia Xanthakou, has its headquarters in Athens and has worked across residential and cultural projects. Aiming to interpret context and its sense of place and history, instead of blindly replicating an existing condition, the practice is adept at crafting works that effortlessly merge old and new, following a holistic approach that brings together outside and in, past and present.

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

Keeping away from transient trends, the architect prefers to use fluidity and intuition as her key tools in uncovering the right response for each project and condition – alongside a strong sense of visual impact. ‘Architecture, for me, is a rewarding, iterative journey rather than just an end product. It’s this feeling of continuous change and adaptiveness that I find motivating. Even outside of the profession, I like to be constantly evolving and growing as a person, there’s always more to learn,’ says Xanthakou.

‘I love the process of design, starting from an idea or rough sketch and seeing it come to life after lots of hard work, meticulous planning and design, and a good amount of trial and error. I’ve learnt not to view failure as a setback but as a necessary step in the evolution of my practice. Design isn’t a linear process, and I find that so fulfilling.’

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

What: Plaka House

A house in the ancient Athenian neighbourhood of Plaka is a fitting example of Xanthakou’s work. The renovation and reimagining of a neoclassic townhouse from the 1800s set on a narrow stone-paved alley draws out the area’s character and the original building’s features, bringing them into the 21st century.

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

Communal areas, bedrooms, guest and staff rooms, an office and a courtyard span across two levels. An almost entirely white, monochromatic palette across walls, ceilings, and joinery supports light travelling into all rooms, in what was previously a dark, enclosed interior. The ground level’s typical Athenian terrazzo flooring was uncovered and restored, while light grey solid oak was used on the upper floors’ bedrooms, underlining a warmer, more private space. A roof terrace at the very top, offering views of the Acropolis and the roofscape beyond, is a key centrepiece.

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

Why: Architects Directory 2026

When the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory was conceived in 2000, it was built as our bespoke international index of emerging architectural talent. Now in its 25th edition, our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe (now comprising over 500 alumni) champions the best and most promising young studios – a snapshot of talent showcasing inspiring work from all corners of the Earth with an emphasis on the residential realm.

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This year’s anniversary survey includes 30 young studios (one for each of the 30 years of Wallpaper*), from Australia, Bahrain, Benin, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Ghana, Greece, France, Ivory Coast, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, India, Morocco, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, and Vietnam. Welcome to the promise, ideas and exciting architecture of the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2026.

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

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