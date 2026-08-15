Kaviar Collaborative, an emerging practice from India, joins the Wallpaper* Architects Directory 2026, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios.

(Image credit: Studio Suryan//Dang – Saurabh Suryan and Lokesh Dang)

Who: Kaviar Collaborative

Creative duo Kasturi Wagh and Vineet Hingorani combined the first two letters of their names, plus ‘architecture’, to arrive at their studio name ‘Kaviar’. The pair both studied architecture in Mumbai, then at New York’s Pratt Institute (class of 2020). Wagh, who was obsessed with Lego as a child, describes herself as ‘energetic and selectively extroverted’, whilst Hingorani is a detail-driven perfectionist and a cinephile.

(Image credit: Studio Suryan//Dang – Saurabh Suryan and Lokesh Dang)

Together, they share a future-focused outlook, attuned to designing for contemporary lifestyles and anticipating the needs of tomorrow. What grounds them is an interest in the phenomenology of space: how strong lines, smooth curves, natural textures or geometric voids can guide our sensory experiences. ‘Architecture is the manifestation of the five senses in a built form,’ they say.

From characterful Mumbai coffee shops and restaurants, to home interiors balancing personality and practicality, you won’t find them following formulas or trends. Each project tells a context-led story of people, place, culture and climate. In the end, Kaviar Collaborative’s enduring aim is to facilitate social connections through architecture, ones that become meaningful relationships – because for them, that’s ultimately what life is about, and it’s the most rewarding part of their own practice too.

(Image credit: Studio Suryan//Dang – Saurabh Suryan and Lokesh Dang)

What: House by the Lake

Near the scenic village of Kamshet, in the Maharashtra region of India, this lakeside holiday house has been imagined as a series of ‘viewing galleries’ that accentuate the daily serenity of the water. Secluded upon its own peninsula, the monolithic architecture forms a simple, floating frame, which subtly guides inhabitants towards the lake with its sloping roof. The architects describe it as ‘a vessel to view and re-unite with nature’.

(Image credit: Studio Suryan//Dang – Saurabh Suryan and Lokesh Dang)

Whilst sleek and contemporary, two stone-clad walls ground the house in the landscape, with local stone, exposed concrete and reclaimed wood bringing texture to the minimalist interiors. A statement staircase twists through a series of generous leisure spaces – for yoga, games, reading, dining and praying – with soaring ceiling heights and vast floor-to-ceiling window spans. With six en-suite bedrooms and a long outdoor pool, this house is a place for relaxing together and reconnecting with nature.

(Image credit: Studio Suryan//Dang – Saurabh Suryan and Lokesh Dang)

Why: Architects Directory 2026

When the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory was conceived in 2000, it was built as our bespoke international index of emerging architectural talent. Now in its 25th edition, our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe (now comprising over 500 alumni) champions the best and most promising young studios - a snapshot of talent showcasing inspiring work from all corners of the Earth with an emphasis on the residential realm.

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This year’s anniversary survey includes 30 young studios (one for each of the 30 years of Wallpaper*), from Australia, Bahrain, Benin, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Ghana, Greece, France, Ivory Coast, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, India, Morocco, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, and Vietnam. Welcome to the promise, ideas and exciting architecture of the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2026.

(Image credit: Studio Suryan//Dang – Saurabh Suryan and Lokesh Dang)

@kaviar.collaborative