Our three 'houses of year' share an important material
In the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2026, we highlight earth architecture as our 'Best Use of Material'. These three houses provide important case studies in using the ancient, and yet surprisingly progressive, building technique
Lauren Ho, Jonathan Bell
This year, our 'houses of the year' share an important characteristic. Striking and inspirational they may undoubtedly be - but they are also pushing the design envelope in a, possibly, unexpected way.
Our three 'Houses of the Year' are all built using earth construction
Our annual Wallpaper* Design Awards celebrate one of the many ways in which we can sustainably diversify building design and construction: working with earth. Once dismissed as ‘backwards’ and unfashionable, building with earth is making a strong comeback. Readily accessible, endlessly adaptable, and honed through generational wisdom, this construction method has many iterations across the world. Polished or textured, geometric or organic, today’s earth buildings look as aspirational as the finest, conventionally built 21st-century villas.
Sombra de Santa Fe by DUST Architects
On the surface, rural New Mexico isn’t the most prepossessing place to build a house. Not only are there extremes of temperature, but the protected environment needs to be carefully managed. This new house, Sombra de Santa Fe, by Tucson-based Dust Architects embraces these challenges, using the environment as a creative springboard from which to launch a refined and sensitive response to a client brief.
Bin Nouh's Courtyard House by Shahira Fahmy
While working on the Dar Tantora hotel in AlUla, Egyptian architect Shahira Fahmy received a call from a long-term client, whose family is known for their large-scale projects across the Middle East, and who wanted to turn a ruin in the old town into a home. ‘He told me, you won’t understand anything unless you visit,’ she says. ‘No drawings can explain what is there.’ The site – a void formed from the remnants of two former houses – was known locally as Beit Bin Nouh, named after the family that had used the space as an open courtyard for gatherings.
Rammed Earth House by Tuckey Design Studio
Tuckey Design Studio’s Rammed Earth House, in rural Wiltshire, was commissioned back in 2019 as a residence that would draw on the owners’ love of British farmhouses and the countryside. The site, a disused former brickworks, offered a ripe opportunity to experiment with ancient earth building methods to bring them into the modern age.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).