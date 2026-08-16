Ricehouse, an emerging practice from Italy, joins the Wallpaper* Architects Directory 2026, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios.

Who: Ricehouse

Founded in 2016 by Tiziana Monterisi and Alessio Colombo, Ricehouse is an Italian company working at the intersection of architecture, material R&D and circular economy. Monterisi is an architect with experience in bio-ecological architecture. Her long-term collaboration with the artist Michelangelo Pistoletto deepened her approach to the relationship between art, territory and social responsibility. Colombo is a geologist with a background in research and material innovation.

(Image credit: Tommaso Riva)

The team transforms by-products of the rice production supply chain, which include husk, straw and other agricultural residues, into natural building materials for healthier, lower-impact living environments. Their materials and products include thermal insulating plasters, lightweight screeds, and prefabricated panels. These solutions provide high-performance insulation that are breathable, durable, that naturally support thermal regulation and indoor air quality. At the end of their life cycle, they can be reused or returned to nature.

Ricehouse’s architectural approach is part of a wider biological and territorial system. ‘What motivates us is the possibility of giving new value to a resource that is considered a waste,’ they explain. ‘We work with materials often overlooked and transform them into building solutions with a strong environmental and cultural value.’

(Image credit: Tommaso Riva)

What: Casa LH

Casa LH is a single-story house that sits within natural parkland in Piedmont, Italy. The new-build property features materials sourced from the rice supply chain and is conceived according to the principles of green building. Rice waste is the material used as insulation between the prefabricated fir panel walls. Externally, bamboo decking was installed to reflect the existing surroundings and for its durability. Inside, all furnishings like the bed, table and sofa structure were constructed from oak.

(Image credit: Tommaso Riva)

A mechanical ventilation system provides for heating and cooling while the majority of the triple-glazed openings are located on the south elevation and feature a low-emissivity coating. The house has a garden roof that serves as an example of natural thermal regulation and filtration, it is a haven for biodiversity. Trees and plants such as the existing wisteria provide natural shading – this dies back in the winter to allow passive solar gain.

(Image credit: Tommaso Riva)

Why: Architects Directory 2026

When the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory was conceived in 2000, it was built as our bespoke international index of emerging architectural talent. Now in its 25th edition, our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe (now comprising over 500 alumni) champions the best and most promising young studios - a snapshot of talent showcasing inspiring work from all corners of the Earth with an emphasis on the residential realm.

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This year’s anniversary survey includes 30 young studios (one for each of the 30 years of Wallpaper*), from Australia, Bahrain, Benin, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Ghana, Greece, France, Ivory Coast, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, India, Morocco, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, and Vietnam. Welcome to the promise, ideas and exciting architecture of the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2026.

(Image credit: Tommaso Riva)

ricehouse.it