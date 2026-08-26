Pensaer’s craft-led London terrace extension is full of sculptural detailing
Meet promising emerging studio Pensaer – featured in the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2026 – and take a tour of its Clay House, a considered London extension
London-based studio Pensaer makes it into the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2026, our latest annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios.
Who: Pensaer
Pensaer is the Welsh word for ‘lead craftsperson’, which seemed a suitable fit for architect Rhys Howell Owen when he founded his firm in 2020. Staying true to its name, Pensaer creates architecture that is rooted in making, skill, and material understanding.
Pensaer focuses on a collaborative approach, working with skilled makers and craftspeople to make every space seem effortless and memorable. ‘At the beginning of every project, we ask our clients a question: “What is your architecture?”’, explains Howell Owen. ‘It’s not something most people expect to be asked, and often the answer isn’t clear straight away. That’s exactly the point. The question opens up a conversation about how someone lives, what they value, what materials they are drawn to, and what kind of spaces feel right for them.’
From here, the project becomes a journey of exploration. The practice enjoys brainstorming and planning until the result feels inevitable, as the solution is gradually excavated through the process. ‘It’s rarely something we could have predicted at the start. This shared discovery means we can look back on our projects and see the client’s personalities within them,’ shares Howell Owen.
What: Clay House
In London’s Peckham Rye, Clay House boasts a new extension that balances natural elements and sculptural detailing. Pensaer collaborated closely with the sustainability-conscious client to create a residence where the owner's personality and desire to create a ‘warm and welcoming’ feeling are felt throughout.
The studio leaned towards a muted colour palette of warm oak joinery and concrete flooring. The skylight fitted above the kitchen filters light throughout the space, dappling the walls. The smooth joinery here extends to an angular window seat, a perfect alcove in which to sit, unwind and feel connected to the garden.
‘Even though we work as architects, we think a lot about how things are actually made,’ explains Howell Owens. ‘We’re interested in the intelligence that exists in craft, particularly in materials and techniques, as well as in the experience of the people who work with their hands every day.'
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He continues: 'A small adjustment suggested by a craftsperson, or a new way of working with a material, can completely shift the direction of a design.’
The extension was designed to provide multiple pockets in which to linger and relax as you move through the house. Every finish or detail offers a reminder of the craftsmanship that makes Clay House a soothing urban haven.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.