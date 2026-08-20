Othmane Bengebara, an emerging architect and his studio in Morocco, joins the Wallpaper* Architects Directory 2026, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios.

(Image credit: Iman Zaoin)

Who: Othmane Bengebara Studio

Othmane Bengebara Studio is a multidisciplinary architecture and design practice founded in 2020 by French-Moroccan professor and architect Othmane Bengebara. Bengebara studied at the École Spéciale d'Architecture in Paris and the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro. He has contributed to prestigious projects from royal residences to global Louis Vuitton flagship stores, under the direction of Peter Marino.

(Image credit: Iman Zaoin)

(Image credit: Iman Zaoin)

Othmane Bengebara Studio works across residential, cultural, hospitality and exhibition projects and moves fluidly between architecture, interiors and scenography. Whether designing a private residence, an exhibition or an infrastructural facility, the studio seeks to create spaces that are both emotionally resonant and inspired by everyday details. ‘I am motivated by the dialogue between art and architecture and by the discovery of new disciplines within each project,’ says Bengebara. ‘Architecture, for me, is a continuous search for beauty — a transversal exploration that moves across disciplines, cultures, and scales.’

Othmane Bengebara Studio has completed residential, cultural and exhibition projects across Morocco and internationally, including the scenography for the Uzbekistan Pavilion presented at the 2024 Venice Biennale. The Casablanca/Paris- based studio is currently planning a private aviation facility in Morocco for the 2030 FIFA World Cup and continues to expand its international practice.

(Image credit: Iman Zaoin)

What: House Ddaar

Completed between 2023 and 2024 in Essaouira, Morocco, House Ddaar is a minimalist villa that reflects the Studio's ability to evoke emotion through architecture. Set within a 25-acre agricultural site overlooking the surrounding countryside, the 300 sq m residence was conceived as both a private retreat and a place for gatherings. It allows for moments of introspection while remaining welcoming to guests.

(Image credit: Iman Zaoin)

(Image credit: Iman Zaoin)

The house is made up of sections of interconnected volumes, a sequence of living spaces, gallery-like rooms, bedrooms, a kitchen, dining area and bar – each one has a distinct atmosphere and maintains a close relationship with the external landscape. A natural, restrained palette allows the architecture to sit quietly within the setting. It uses passive ventilation, solar energy and water management systems, which contribute to a sustainable approach. Local artisans add interest throughout the project in the crafted doors, furniture and objects displayed in the property.

(Image credit: Iman Zaoin)

Why: Architects Directory 2026

When the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory was conceived in 2000, it was built as our bespoke international index of emerging architectural talent. Now in its 25th edition, our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe (now comprising over 500 alumni) champions the best and most promising young studios - a snapshot of talent showcasing inspiring work from all corners of the Earth with an emphasis on the residential realm.

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This year’s anniversary survey includes 30 young studios (one for each of the 30 years of Wallpaper*), from Australia, Bahrain, Benin, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Ghana, Greece, France, Ivory Coast, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, India, Morocco, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, and Vietnam. Welcome to the promise, ideas and exciting architecture of the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2026.

(Image credit: Iman Zaoin)

(Image credit: Iman Zaoin)

OthmaneBengebara.com