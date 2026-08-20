The mighty Mercedes-Maybach GLS doubles down on luxury to create the ultimate SUV

‘Timeless luxury always begins with proportion, quality and craftsmanship,’ says Head of Interior Design at Mercedes-Benz, Hartmut Sinkwitz. Since its debut in 2019, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS has shown how these principles can be applied to SUVs. Its latest iteration refines this formula, combining meticulous craftsmanship with technical precision in a way that is unmistakably Maybach.

'The guiding idea behind the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS was to further elevate its character as a private sanctuary while strengthening its visual presence’, states Head of Exterior Design at Mercedes-Benz, Robert Lesnik. This ambition can be seen through the vehicle’s commanding silhouette, 23-inch forged wheels and newly designed headlights.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

This sense of presence continues through the radiator grille, which is smartly framed by a luminous outline and complemented by carefully illuminated Maybach lettering. 'Our iconic radiator grille is inspired by our brand’s history and the desire to create an even stronger sense of distinction,' says Lesnik. Above it sits the iconic Mercedes-Benz logo, reinforcing the unmistakable German identity.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS running board (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

That same level of precision and care carries through to the arrival experience. As you open the doors of the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS, running boards deploy in under a second. This creates an immediate sense of occasion whenever you enter the vehicle. At night, a discreet LED strip highlights these elements, as the Maybach emblem is cleverly projected onto the ground.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

‘Inside, every detail is designed around serenity and wellbeing’ explains Sinkwitz. In the cabin, the refined trim and ambient lighting create a tranquil environment. ‘Rather than creating visual spectacle, we use lighting to reinforce a calm and sophisticated atmosphere,’ states Sinkwitz.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

The elegant MBUX Superscreen brings three displays together beneath a glass surface, extending digital information across the front row. ‘Our philosophy is that technology should enhance luxury, not dominate it,’ Sinktwitz says, ‘We also used Maybach-specific graphics to ensure that the digital experience feels elegant, calm and typically Maybach.'

Rear seat environment of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

An updated steering wheel, haptic controls and redesigned air vents add further polish to the interior. Customer feedback prompted the return of rocker switches and a precision volume roller. ‘The result is a more mature user interface that combines familiarity, precision and contemporary functionality in equal measure’, notes Sinkwitz.

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Rear seat environment of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

The V8-powered vehicle boasts enhanced acoustic insulation, creating a quieter cabin than in previous models. Executive seats feature an advanced massage function that now extends to the calves, while the front seats are equipped with a newly developed vibration massage system integrated directly into the seat cushions. Together, these features create a calmer and more comfortable experience.

‘We took what customers already valued about the Maybach GLS and amplified it in a more contemporary and technologically advanced way,’ the designer explains. The Mercedes-Benz flagship model also offers extensive scope for personalisation through the MANUFAKTUR programme. New paint colours are complemented by exclusive leather interior packages, bespoke finishes and a range of meticulously crafted details, allowing each vehicle to take on a more individual character.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

The new Mercedes-Maybach GLS is a luxury SUV defined by considered proportions, exquisite materials, and seamlessly integrated technology. Every element has been skilfully crafted to create an environment that feels effortlessly contemporary. An evolution of previous models, this new Maybach looks to the future without losing sight of what made it timeless.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS, from £179,995, Mercedes-Benz.co.uk, @MercedesMaybach