‘I have always admired Juergen Teller's uncompromising approach to his work,’ says Danish jewellery designer Sophie Bille Brahe. And so, when it came to teaming up with a photographer to capture her recently finished new collection, Tangerine Sky, it was to Teller, and his creative partner Dovile Drizyte, that she turned. ‘There is a rare honesty and a confidence in following his own vision without compromise. His ability to find beauty in the unexpected and to challenge conventional ideas of perfection is deeply inspiring to me,’ she adds of Teller (who is also behind the cover of Wallpaper’s November Art Issue).

Sophie Bille Brahe’s Tangerine Sky collection photographed by Juergen Teller (Image credit: Sophie Bille Brahe Juergen Teller)

Their team-up came at a pivotal time in Bille Brahe’s career. To mark the 15th anniversary of her eponymous brand, headquartered in Copenhagen, Bille Brahe dreamt up Tangerine Sky, her first full collection of high jewellery pieces. Finished in golds and set with important diamonds, the pieces saw Bille Brahe delve into her fascination with stars and the sky, and her love of contemporary art, including the work of Cy Twombly.

‘What stayed with me was seeing how precise Juergen is in capturing exactly what he wants to create,’ Bille Brahe says, remembering their time on set. ’There is an incredible clarity to his vision, yet the process itself feels effortless and intuitive.’

Sophie Bille Brahe’s Tangerine Sky collection, photographed by Juergen Teller (Image credit: Sophie Bille Brahe Juergen Teller)

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