Chopard’s high-jewellery ring is a rainbow of bold colours

Chopard began life as a watch manufacture in the 19th century, but embraced a bold and colourful new mood when it diversified into the world of jewellery in the 1980s.

Its collections are defined by playful motifs, brightly coloured stones and fluid forms that nod to the creative freedom of its watches, notably seen in the classic Happy Diamonds watch collection, where the diamonds seem to float over the dial, contained between two sapphire crystals.

This spirit of invention characterises the work of artistic director Caroline Scheufele, whose first jewellery design for Chopard was a clown pendant with a belly full of diamonds.

A sense of fun continues in the high jewellery collection. In this ring, colour is given a geometric spin, with a rainbow of agate, garnets, blue topaz and sapphires in a delicate rose gold and titanium chassis.

chopard.com

This article appears in the April 2026 Global Interiors Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + from 5 March 2025. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today