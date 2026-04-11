Jewellery meets art in Glenn Spiro's avant-garde creations
Glenn Spiro draws on traditional techniques and unexpected materials to create one-of-a-kind high jewellery
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The avant-garde high jewellery offering of Glenn Spiro has been acquiring something of a cult following. Defined by a non-traditional architecture, pieces straddle the worlds of art and jewellery, with Glenn and his son Joe's instinctive approach to design taking shape in the sourcing of striking rare stones, which are juxtaposed against less conventional materials, from wood and leather through to titanium, bronze and rose gold.
An informed respect for heritage is intertwined with contemporary reimaginings, a philosophy evident in the ‘Materials of the Old World’ collection, which references the exceptional pieces amassed by great collectors throughout history. Here, ten rare ‘Old European’ cut diamonds make a brilliant foil for an antique-inspired titanium and diamond necklace.
This article appears in the May 2026 Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
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Hannah Silver is a writer and editor with over 20 years of experience in journalism, spanning national newspapers and independent magazines. Currently Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles for print and digital, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury since joining in 2019.