In 1845, New York jeweller Tiffany & Co. published The Blue Book, a stylish catalogue featuring some of the world’s most precious stones. Over the decades – and through the acquiring of incredible gems, translated into jewels by acclaimed designers – the concept has become a modern showcase of today’s high jewellery collections.

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

A celebration of Tiffany & Co. design motifs has stayed consistent throughout, intertwined through the new Hidden Garden collection. Bold and bright pieces nod to designer Jean Schlumberger, in flora and fauna drawn in rainbows of colourful stones.

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

In The Bee piece, Schlumberger’s Two Bees ring inspires oval diamonds which sink into yellow gold honeycombs. A necklace is the reference for The Monarch, which sees a butterfly hiding in platinum foliage, while The Parrot’s blue and purple sapphires and feather motifs pay eclectic tribute to parrot brooches from the sixties.

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

Elsewhere, buds in unenhanced Zambian emeralds and diamonds nod to Schlumberger’s historical floral motif, while Palm’s sensual twists of leaves, from which peek unenhanced oval rubies from Mozambique, underline the gemology authority at the heart of the jewellery house.

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

‘Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden reflects our continued commitment to creativity, craft and the highest standards of gemology,’ says Anthony Ledru, chief executive officer, Tiffany & Co. ‘This collection - one of Tiffany & Co.’s most important traditions for over a century - honours the legacy of Jean Schlumberger while demonstrating how we continue to evolve it for today’s high jewellery client. Under Nathalie Verdeille’s creative leadership, and in close collaboration with our gemologists and artisans, we are pushing the boundaries of design and technical excellence.’

tiffany.co.uk

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)