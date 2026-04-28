Tiffany & Co. nod to a high jewellery heritage in colourful new jewels
In Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book 2025: Hidden Garden high jewellery collection, precious stones meets historical design
In 1845, New York jeweller Tiffany & Co. published The Blue Book, a stylish catalogue featuring some of the world’s most precious stones. Over the decades – and through the acquiring of incredible gems, translated into jewels by acclaimed designers – the concept has become a modern showcase of today’s high jewellery collections.
A celebration of Tiffany & Co. design motifs has stayed consistent throughout, intertwined through the new Hidden Garden collection. Bold and bright pieces nod to designer Jean Schlumberger, in flora and fauna drawn in rainbows of colourful stones.
In The Bee piece, Schlumberger’s Two Bees ring inspires oval diamonds which sink into yellow gold honeycombs. A necklace is the reference for The Monarch, which sees a butterfly hiding in platinum foliage, while The Parrot’s blue and purple sapphires and feather motifs pay eclectic tribute to parrot brooches from the sixties.
Elsewhere, buds in unenhanced Zambian emeralds and diamonds nod to Schlumberger’s historical floral motif, while Palm’s sensual twists of leaves, from which peek unenhanced oval rubies from Mozambique, underline the gemology authority at the heart of the jewellery house.
‘Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden reflects our continued commitment to creativity, craft and the highest standards of gemology,’ says Anthony Ledru, chief executive officer, Tiffany & Co. ‘This collection - one of Tiffany & Co.’s most important traditions for over a century - honours the legacy of Jean Schlumberger while demonstrating how we continue to evolve it for today’s high jewellery client. Under Nathalie Verdeille’s creative leadership, and in close collaboration with our gemologists and artisans, we are pushing the boundaries of design and technical excellence.’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is a writer, editor and author with over 20 years of experience in journalism, spanning national newspapers and independent magazines. Currently Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles for print and digital, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury since joining in 2019.