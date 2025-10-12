Messika marks 20 years with a high jewellery collection inspired by Namibia
The Terres d’Instinct high jewellery collection, unveiled at Paris Fashion Week, is a riot of colour and bold forms
French jewellery house Messika marked two decades in the jewellery business this week, unveiling the second chapter of its Terres d’Instinct high jewellery collection at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs during Paris Fashion Week S/S 2026.
Inspired by the open planes of Namibia, the collection, composed of 23 sets, emphasises contrast in its juxtapositions of striking styles, colours and form. Nature and light are translated into bold stones, from blue sapphires, which symbolise the sky, to onyx and diamond, referencing the stripes of a zebra, and pink spinels nodding to the fiery rays of a sunset. Also featuring zingy anodised titanium in blue, green and violet, and rich coats of black and brown lacquer, the jewellery is rooted in tradition, but ultra modern.
Says Valérie Messika, founder and creative director, ‘Instinct guided me here. Namibia showed me that beauty is born of contrast, brilliance against colour, power against softness. This chapter dares with new shades, but always keeps Messika’s light at its core.’
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys travelling, visiting artists' studios and viewing exhibitions around the world, and has interviewed artists and designers including Maggi Hambling, William Kentridge, Jonathan Anderson, Chantal Joffe, Lubaina Himid, Tilda Swinton and Mickalene Thomas.
