Messika marks 20 years with a high jewellery collection inspired by Namibia

The Terres d’Instinct high jewellery collection, unveiled at Paris Fashion Week, is a riot of colour and bold forms

Left, Messika High Jewelry Show 2025, with Nyanderi Deng, and right, Collier Zebra Nmyama
(Image credit: Left, Giovanni Giannoni and right, Pierre Vere)
French jewellery house Messika marked two decades in the jewellery business this week, unveiling the second chapter of its Terres d’Instinct high jewellery collection at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs during Paris Fashion Week S/S 2026.

The Collier Astra

(Image credit: Pierre Vere)

The Collier Zebra Luhlaza

(Image credit: Pierre Vere)

Inspired by the open planes of Namibia, the collection, composed of 23 sets, emphasises contrast in its juxtapositions of striking styles, colours and form. Nature and light are translated into bold stones, from blue sapphires, which symbolise the sky, to onyx and diamond, referencing the stripes of a zebra, and pink spinels nodding to the fiery rays of a sunset. Also featuring zingy anodised titanium in blue, green and violet, and rich coats of black and brown lacquer, the jewellery is rooted in tradition, but ultra modern.

The Kalahara necklace

(Image credit: Pierre Vere)

The Collier So Move Max in purple titanium

(Image credit: Pierre Vere)

Says Valérie Messika, founder and creative director, ‘Instinct guided me here. Namibia showed me that beauty is born of contrast, brilliance against colour, power against softness. This chapter dares with new shades, but always keeps Messika’s light at its core.’

The Collier Hypnotic Scale

(Image credit: Pierre Vere)

The Bague Toi & Moi

(Image credit: Pierre Vere)

The Collier Savane

(Image credit: Pierre Vere)

The Collier Divine Enigma Emerald

(Image credit: Pierre Vere)
