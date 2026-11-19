Nina Bukvic, the Croatian-born, London-based jewellery designer whose body of work speaks of experimentation, cultural heritage reinterpreted, and a healthy irreverence within the jewellery sector, is refreshingly candid about her design ethos and working methods. 'I don’t make everything surrounded by certain rules and exact measurements. When you leave that door slightly ajar, wonderful things happen.'

Bukvic, who exhibited this autumn at The Melee Show in Paris, a fine-jewellery fair, playfully compares the experience to being 'this old, obscure musician who suddenly got discovered, although I have been in the industry for 30 years'. But her modesty belies a creative voice that, from her earliest collections and through a 13-year retail relationship with Barneys New York, has been at the vanguard of contemporary jewellery.

Gold ‘Scarf’ necklace by Nina Bukvic (Image credit: Courtesy of Nina Bukvic)

Arriving in 1990s London as a teenager, Bukvic was struck by a city where 'I was accepted and felt so free'. Her childhood in a pre-conflict Yugoslavia 'was very modest and working class', but London provided different possibilities. Bukvic reflects, 'Suddenly, the idea of being a jeweller became attainable.' Winning a place at Central Saint Martins to study jewellery design, where she was tutored by the legendary Simon Fraser, further augmented her ambitions. 'He came in with all of his progressive ideas and there wasn’t so much focus on techniques. What it did was give me this open-mindedness. He would say, “You are a designer, you can design anything.”’

It was a creative permission that Bukvic put at the heart of her design process. Eschewing sketching out her ideas and instead working solely at her bench, her only design constraint was two rhetorical questions she would pose: ‘What that material allows me to do, and what an ancient jeweller would have done with their limited tools.'

The result is work that references antiquity, central European culture and haute couture. The ancient Ottoman Empire-era custom of giving dukats as currency or to mark rites of passage is reimagined in her ‘Ancient Coin’ rings and earrings, hammered gold discs that no longer require any special occasion to be worn. Both the ‘Rain’ earrings and ‘Fringe’ necklaces bring a modern twist to traditional techniques. Buvik notes, 'There is a fragility and delicate side to my work which references filigree, and I started using diamond beads in my career early because of my love of fashion and making clothes.’

Indeed, her choice of diamond beads and large faceted diamonds with visible inclusions (natural, internal ‘flaws’) chimes with many jewellery aesthetic debates, including those around intrinsic value and unconventional methodologies colliding to create something new. 'I literally use sewing needles,' she says of the making process behind her ‘Nest’ rings, which see gold rendered like precious yarn.

Gold and diamond ‘Skeleton’ earrings by Nina Bukvic (Image credit: Courtesy of Nina Bukvic)

‘I am really fortunate that I can make things that I love and that excite me and that people want to buy’ Nina Bukvic

Bukvic’s work has been widely exhibited, in design-led galleries such as Gallery Lulo in California, Laboratory St Petersburg and New Craftsman Gallery in St Ives, as well as at craft fairs and concept stores, with collectors, like her jewels, not easily categorised.

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It’s something she attributes to her continual pushing of boundaries in her practice. ‘In this industry, loads of people will find their design signature and then stick to it. But I am really fortunate that I can still make things that I love and that still excite me and that people want to buy.'

Bukvic continues to work alone in her atelier, a situation that allows her to think without interruption and work intuitively, creating pieces that appear effortless. 'I love my pieces to sit on somebody almost like birthmark, [as if] they were always there,’ she says. Her design language is, in her words, 'not consciously intellectual', but her body of work touches on a number of thought-provoking themes. The embedded energy imbued in pieces that are entirely handmade, for example, and the importance of revisiting heritage and articulating it for modern times, reclaiming it from traumatic chapters in history, and allowing it to be informed by contemporary concerns. The throughline is not linear but, rather, discursive and contemplative, resulting in extraordinary jewellery for one’s everyday.