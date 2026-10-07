Drawn in white gold and white diamonds, the ‘Roc’ necklace is a collar-sized, choker-style necklace designed by Valérie Messika. The collier is part of ‘Terres des Contrastes’, a new Messika high jewellery collection that pays creative tribute to the landscapes of Botswana.

‘“Roc” is a piece about strength, structure and movement,’ says Messika, creative director of the modern jewellery maison she founded in 2005. Her inspiration for ‘Roc’ was far from Paris: the necklace’s dramatic shape nods to the Organ Pipes, a group of columnar vertical basalt pillars that formed 150 million years ago in Namibia. ‘I loved the idea of translating this raw geological power into a jewel,’ says Messika. ‘What fascinates me about “Roc” is the tension between its graphic rigour and its fluidity. At first glance, it feels bold and sculptural, almost like a piece of architecture. But once it is worn, it moves with the body and becomes incredibly alive.’

Messika’s “Roc” necklace (Image credit: Courtesy of Messika)

The necklace was unveiled earlier in October 2026 in a Messika show held at the Grand Palais in Paris. For this, Messika partnered with Carine Roitfeld. ‘I love this necklace because it sits like a choker, which immediately gives it a more modern, contemporary feel. I really like this way of reimagining diamonds and making them easier to wear every day,’ the seminal fashion editor enthuses.

If ‘Roc’ was hers, how would Roitfeld wear the statement piece? ‘I would keep it as simple as possible, with a black or white T-shirt and jeans,’ she says. ‘I think it’s much chicer not to wait for an evening out or a special occasion to wear diamonds. I love the idea of wearing them naturally, every day, with very simple pieces.’

At the centre of ‘Roc sits an emerald-cut diamond of 5.02 carats. There are roughly a further 20 carats of white diamonds set across the necklace. Are diamonds a Parisian gem? Roitfeld says yes, and states her case. ‘I think diamonds bring a special kind of light: they illuminate the face and instantly make us feel more beautiful. And I think there is something very Parisian about wearing diamonds during the day, effortlessly, without needing a special occasion. It’s precisely that contrast between something precious and a very simple look that I love.’