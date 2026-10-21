Apple Music has enlisted British producer Fred Again.. to help turn sound into something tangible for its new visual identity. Built around the idea of being ‘made by sound’, the redesign takes an experimental approach, using musical frequencies to create rippling, liquid forms. The results were achieved by playing music into a shallow bath of mineral oil and filming the resulting vibrations.

Fred Again.. and his collaborator Nest Acoustics developed a short musical composition that doubles as the brand's new sonic signature. Individual notes were played through a transducer, a device that converts audio signals into physical vibrations, causing the oil to ripple in response. The movements and refractions were captured on camera, providing the raw material for the new design.

(Image credit: Apple Music)

The approach draws on Apple's wider design direction, particularly Liquid Glass, the translucent design language introduced across its software in 2025.

The redesign includes Apple Music's typography. A new wordmark pairs the recognisable Apple symbol with a customised version of Apple's own typeface, SF Pro. Bold, lowercase lettering gives the service a youthful energy, while a reworked musical note icon takes its shape from the forms captured during filming.

The project reportedly took months of experimentation with sound, materials and moving image. A companion film, seen above, documents the creative process, following the journey from the original composition through to the finished identity.

Fans got their first glimpse of the new logo last month at the unveiling of Apple Music Hall, the brand's new live music venue in London, but expect to see it roll out across all platforms this week.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors