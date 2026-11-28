In autumn 2016, Bon Iver, the band led by Justin Vernon, released 22, A Million. It was the long-in-the-works follow-up to 2011’s Bon Iver, Bon Iver, which won the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album. But a decade ago, on his third record, the Eau Claire, Wisconsin musician let his freak-folk flag fly even higher. On 22, A Million, Vernon lent further into autotuned vocals, multi-tracked falsetto, a kaleidoscope of samples, synth-and-brass symphonies and rhapsodic hymns to isolation and connection, crisis and resolution.

It sounded – still sounds – like nothing else.

It also looked like nothing else. In line with the sonic intent of this shapeshifter, voice-pitcher and lyricalchemist, the then-35-year-old wanted the album’s visual presentation to sing wilder and weirder, too. So the title is taken to mean both the one (22) and the many (a million). Following that runic cue, the songs are titled in numbers, symbols and letters from different alphabets.

So track one is rendered ‘22 (OVER S∞∞N)’.

Then it’s ‘10 d E A T h b R E a s T ⊠ ⊠’.

Then ‘715 – CRΣΣKS’.

The penultimate song: ‘____45_____’.

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Then there’s the sleeve artwork. Text sprawls, stops, skitters, scatters. Alien-language pictograms abound. Digits are doubled and inverted and reversed. There are meanings in the numbers, numbers of meanings, and meanings in the shape in the numbers. Over the interior and exterior, the 22, A Million album art is a teeming sprawl of numerology and symbology, an ouroboros of information and implication.

As related in an essay accompanying a new, refashioned, tenth-anniversary edition of the album, ‘over time each song came to host a matrix of associated iconography… Western Arabic numerals were to remain intact, yet asked to be realised as unique forms, ligatures, glyphs and monograms’.

HMV 22, a Million, 10th Anniversary Edition, frosted silver vinyl £44.99 SHOP NOW

The visuals are the work of Eric Timothy Carlson, writer of that essay. He’s a Midwestern peer of Vernon who collaborated closely with the musician for two years on the project. It was the beginning of a creative partnership that has stretched onwards and outwards ever since. Here, Carlson talks – like his 22, A Million artwork – vividly and intricately about how the original illustrations came about, and how he’s reimagined the art for the reissue, which also includes a glorious, 12-page, full-colour booklet further explaining the two-year creative process.

Imagery from the design process (Image credit: Bon Iver)

Wallpaper*: How did you and Justin come to be in each other's orbit?

Eric Timothy Carlson: I grew up in Minnesota and I went to Minneapolis [College of Art and Design]. In school, I was working with other artists and musicians in that community. With Bon Iver being located in Wisconsin, just a couple hours’ drive away, there was a lot of common collaborators.

Building Better Bombs were a hardcore band in Minneapolis – I did [for them] some of my first official album artwork... And Ryan Olson from Building Better Bombs was from Eau Claire. He was involved in the 22, A Million album as a musician/writer. He also produced the Gayngs album [2010’s Relayted] that Justin was a part of. And when Justin and I first met, one of the first things he did was show me the tattoo on his arm of the Gayngs logo that I had drawn for that project.

He invited me to have a conversation about working together sometime in the future. And a couple years later, when 22, A Million started developing, he was like: ‘I have something for us to work on.’ That was the first time I went to the [recording] studio.

Original collage/drawing (Image credit: Bon Iver)

W*: How would you describe Justin's vision for the visuals for 22, A Million?

ETC: Early on, the idea was the symbols. The idea that each song was going to be a number. He was familiar with my work. I had for four years been developing a vocabulary of symbolism inspired by the esoteric, but also something contemporary, by hand and digital, ancient and present. So I understood that he was inviting in something of my natural vocabulary to address the world that he was developing in the music.

W*: Was it as prescriptive as him giving you demos for the songs, and you would use those as a sonic mood board to start your work?

ETC: It was generous in the sense that I was invited to Justin's [April Base] studio in Wisconsin to spend five days or a week there. There would be different players coming through, working through tracks. And on day one or two, we would sit down and listen to every song, and [get] the brief overview of: this is the sound, these are the ideas that are inherent to this song, these are the lyrics – or loosely the lyrics.

So initially it was making these grids of drawings, but also lists of words, and eventually text messages and TextEdit files. So that each song had a matrix with information that was ultimately pulled from, to develop the final set of visual assets associated with each song.

Collage detail (Image credit: Bon Iver)

W*: What's your process? Are you drawing freehand with pen and ink, and/or something else?

ETC: A lot of freehand, definitely. In the studio, it's typically a pen and a sketchbook. The first number of sessions, it was very much sketch- and text-based. Then I would bring that back to my studio, and spend time isolating what elements in that process felt like they resonated and had potential. This little piece, or this word, or this drawing is an idea that could be expanded…

Then to make a more rendered drawing, it's typically using pencil and eraser and crafting an image. Then, inking it, almost like a classic comic or illustrator [process]. And then ultimately, finding a way to digitise that, and to make it a versatile asset. There are certain kinds of images that only happen in the medium of the digital, [say] something more typographic or more clean-edged and logo-based. But it was 95, 98 per cent hand-drawn.

W*: To ask about a couple of the tracks and the images that go with them: let’s start with '33 “GOD"', partly because it's by some margin the biggest of the record’s ten tracks in terms of streaming (almost 96 million Spotify plays).

ETC: Yeah, that answer has a good hook at the end. With ‘33’ being this doubled number, initially there was a lot of experimentation with the numbers, the ‘3’ and the ‘3’, to make this icon, whether it's a mirroring or overlapping. Through a number of drawings, though, it wasn't hitting for a long time. But in the final throws, with inversion and butting the two ‘3’s up against each other, symmetrical and mirrored within the circle, it started feeling like a stained-glass motif. I could see it large and in a cathedral. The little pegs that come off the top and the sides invoke the cross.

But in the final rendering, when Justin and I were looking at it, we both agreed that it also looked like two butts pressing into each other. So it got to address the seriousness of the subject of the song, and diffuse it irreverently – but also [relate] honestly to the project, with it being that human and crass.

Original lyrics (Image credit: Bon Iver)

W*: Let’s talk about track six, which is title ‘666 ʇ’ with an added inverted cross (or, even, devil’s tail). Could you unpack the visualisation of that track?

ETC: It is a loaded word, title, number. Most people have a personal, immediate understanding of what it means: an end-times number. My father is a pastor, I grew up in a small Midwestern town, in a church-going community, with stories in the 1990s of ‘Satanic panic’. And Justin, in writing the music and the song, has also studied [this], and has his approach and beliefs, in the use of religious iconography in his music and lyrics…

So the symbol that was generated for that, it wanted to... not hide itself. [We realised] there's going to be a certain audience that is going to respond in a very specific way. And are we prepared to field that response? The answer was a resounding, ‘yeah, bring it’.

W*: In the middle of the sleeve itself there’s a yin-and-yang-style symbol. What does the centrality of that image tell us about the contents of the record?

ETC: It was an apparent motif from the very beginning, [after] Justin told me the album title. We were at a bar in Manhattan, we’re sitting down, over a beer, sketching on napkins. Some of the very early sketches of the inverted ‘22’ were not unsimilar to what the final ‘22’ looked like. But in the same conversation, the inversion and the yin-yang was there.

As I wrote in my essay: there's an inherent balance to the number 22, two twos. I drew the repeating forms on a bar napkin in ballpoint pen, inverting the second numeral and nestling it within the baseline foundation of the former. The result evoked the spiral of a yin-yang or chain link; an entanglement; a lightning bolt; trust; a locking mechanism; a divided self; a moment of reflection; a reputation; an I and you; a we; a part of the whole.

Original collage (Image credit: Bon Iver)

W*: Is there any element of the reissue package that is particularly meaningful for you?

ETC: The primary move in the ten-year anniversary packaging is that the album artwork is inverted. The original [work-in-progress] artwork was black line work on white paper, while the sketches that led us to the final design were inverted comps of those raw drawings.

To create the final album artwork, I recomposed all the elements of the original drawings, intermixing the symbols and iconography into three compositions to achieve a rich and intentional layout of the art in LP format. This was done while maintaining the black line work on white, even though the final format was going to be inverted, a functional decision in streamlining the process.

After these were enlarged, they were inverted to arrive at their final form: white line work on black paper. So the tenth anniversary design is a ‘remastered’ version of the artwork in its process form – more akin to the original drawings.

22, A Million (10th Anniversary Edition) is released on 4 December 2026, £44.99 at HMV. A new supercut of all the album’s lyric videos, marking the anniversary, is here