(Image credit: Future)

Vice City – what is there to say that hasn’t been sprayed on the cover of every culture magazine or pretentious think piece about the death of American civility? America’s capital of sin, rife with sex, drugs and crime? Yes. A striking city on the water, with culture and sights only half as beautiful as the people who walk its streets? Also yes. Beyond the astronomical crime rate and confluence of several international gangs and drug cartels lies a city brimming with energy and vibrance just waiting to get discovered by anyone with a keen eye and a good sense for danger.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Situated on the south-east coast of the state of Leonida, Vice City has the unique honour of being the southernmost 'northern' city by American cultural standards, a far cry from the more rural politics and attitudes of the state capital to the north. VC is a melting pot of American and Caribbean populations, with a heavy helping of Latin Americans for extra flavour. Anything you could want, you can find in VC, be it Haitian conch salad or a night out at a global-destination Salsa club.

Don’t let the glut of lifestyle influencers fool you either. Vice City is home to myriad architectural landmarks and examples of some of the finest interior and exterior design this side of Liberty State. There’s also a rich history here that often gets overlooked thanks to its transient population and propensity to tear down the old in favour of the new. Tourists will tell you it’s the greatest city on earth, and locals will tell you the same but for different reasons. This guide aims to blend both of those perspectives to make your next trip to VC an unforgettable one.

Neighbourhood: Balsero

The Tisha-Wocka Flea Market

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The Tisha-Wocka Flea Market is an iconic staple of Vice Dale County, loved by many who heard its earworm of a jingle on local TV commercials. The welcome arch with its Islamic-style dome evokes the Moorish revival architecture synonymous with the Tisha-Wocka neighbourhood – designed to look like something out of Arabian Nights. If the arch is enough to get your attention, the myriad shops, restaurants and… surreptitious services available at the market will keep you there til sundown. And then you should probably leave before you witness a shootout.

Merlin’s Palace Casino

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What’s a trip to VC without indulging in some vice? Vice City is home to several world-class casinos, but none capture Leonida’s eclectic charm quite like Merlin’s Palace near Salton. Built to look like the medieval castle of a strung out Arthurian noble, the casino is a great place to blow all the money you brought with you and then some. While you’re here, you can also watch an old Vice City pastime by sitting in for a Jai Alai game. The traditional Basque high-speed ball sport came to VC a century ago, and has long had a place alongside the casino and in Leonidan hearts.

Neighbourhood: Ocean Beach

Shore Drive

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Though not technically in Vice City proper, no trip to VC is complete without a stroll down Shore Drive on Ocean Beach. Vice Beach is home to one of the largest collections of art deco architecture in the world, and many of the standout examples sit on the barrier island’s most popular strip. Saunter up to the Ocean View Hotel after sundown and take in its quintessential marquee and dazzling pink neon lights that highlight the bold geometric lines that make Art Deco such an enduring style. When you’re done, hop in the nearest sports car and drive off into the sunset.

Neighbourhood: La Perle

La Perle Caribbean Market

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VC’s La Perle neighbourhood is where Port-au-Prince’s finest come to find out the American dream isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. However, you can still make a quick dollar if you’re savvy enough. Travellers looking to get an authentic taste of Haitian culture should head to the Caribbean Marketplace, designed by architect Charles Pawley as a modern-day replica of the Iron Market in Haiti proper. The charming 'gingerbread-style' architecture is an immediate eye-catcher and makes the marketplace a natural place for the neighbourhood to gather for food, drink and community celebration.

Neighbourhood: Little Cuba

Sabor Ice Cream

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The most concentrated enclave of the Cuban diaspora in Vice City, Little Cuba has become a go-to destination for anyone trying to get a taste of that eclectic VC flavor. Nowhere is that taste more delicious than Sabor ice cream on Little Cuba’s main strip. The maximalist marquee ice cream sculpture screams at you to enter, and you’ll be glad you did, thanks to its unique array of traditional Cuban-flavoured confectionery.

Trouble & Strife

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You won’t have to go far from Sabor if you’re looking for a party. Right next door is the historic Trouble and Strife bar, known for hosting legendary musicians such as Billie Holiday and Chet Baker, and dance acts for the better part of a century. The green and white striped awnings and exposed wood ceiling evoke the look of a classic American saloon, which the bar was when it was first built in the early days of Vice City. Grab a mojito and enjoy the music.

Antoinette

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If you’ve been to Vice City and didn’t go to Antoinette cafe, you didn’t get the full experience. The quintessential Cuban bakery take-out window – known by locals as a ventanita – Antoinette’s is the beating heart of VC’s Cuban population. The interior of the restaurant is inspired by the Palace of Versailles in France, with enormous glass mirrors and chandeliers. Order an espresso and buttered toast while listening to old Cuban exiles tell stories of their glory days fighting the island’s current regime. You’ll find both the food and the company to have a warm, comforting quality.

Neighbourhood: Tequesta

Lexicon Center

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On the northern bank of the Vice River sits the Lexicon Center – a gorgeous example of functional brutalist architecture conforming to its environment with a wide, sweeping curve that matches the river’s flow. The Lexicon serves as a convention centre, performance venue, political event stage and even graduation-ceremony host. The city has been in talks to tear down and redevelop the Lexicon Center for years, but the 1980s structure is still standing, with one of the best riverside views money can’t buy.

Neighbourhood: Downtown

Bayside Marketplace

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Vice City locals may tell you that the Bayside Marketplace is a tourist trap, and while they’re mostly right, there’s a reason it’s such a hotspot. Situated right on the bay between VC and Vice Beach, the marketplace has a high concentration of restaurants, bars, and shops looking to cater to anyone visiting South Leonida with a few extra bills in their pocket. The vibrant colours of international flags line the covered corridor of market stalls, and the wide plazas take advantage of the waterfront with plenty of seating and outdoor shopping.

Vice City Arts Center

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Anyone who says Vice City has no culture is dead wrong… and given the murder rate, also quite possibly dead. The VC Arts Center, with a companion concert hall and opera house, is the hub for the city’s fine arts. The centre was designed by architect César Pelli to blend opaque Sardinian granite with huge swaths of luminescent glass and metal. The enormous windows help bathe the lobby in natural light, and make for an unmistakable image visible from almost anywhere in downtown. Whether you’re looking to watch the latest production of Wicked or grab a bite at the opera house deli, the Arts Centre is a must-see destination.

Rialto Causeway

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Vice City isn’t known for having the best public transit system in the world, or even a very good one. This is a car city, and its best spots are often the best roads to drive on. Enter: the Rialto Islands Causeway. The 4km bridge connects Vice City with Vice Beach, along with a chain of man-made islands stacked with luxury apartments and neighbourhoods. Built to resemble the Mediterranean style of the real Venice, the causeway and its islands are one of the prime examples of how advertisers and real estate speculators built Vice City brick by brick with wild ideas and strong advertising campaigns. Today, the islands don’t quite live up to their Italian inspiration, but the causeway is still the most scenic drive you’ll find in Vice Dale County.

Stockyard Walls

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Street-art lovers the world over would be remiss if they didn’t visit The Stockyard Walls. What was once an industrial district became a haven for artists looking for affordable studio and living space. Making the streets their canvases, they turned Stockyard into a mecca for graffiti artists looking to make their mark on Vice City. Every corner in the area is splashed wall-to-wall with colourful artworks in the urban tradition.

162°South building

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While you’re stopping at the Stockyard Walls, have a coffee or pastry at the iconic 162°South building down the street. Unmistakable with its zebra-print façade, the building acts as an unofficial heart for the city’s arts media. Snap a few selfies in front of the building, watch the sports cars sidle past, and then head across the street to Spiral Café for a coffee and pastry.

Neighbourhood: Peacock Bay

Peacock Bay Playhouse

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Designed a century ago by prominent Vice City architect Richard Kiehnel, the Peacock Bay Playhouse is a darling landmark of the city’s oldest neighbourhood. The playhouse, built in Spanish Rococo style, once housed the country’s largest Wurlitzer organ and attracted theatre lovers from around Leonida. The building has sadly remained closed for the past 20 years while the historic structure undergoes renovation, but the beautiful blue façade is still a great photo opportunity spot.

Vice City Hall/Banquet Bay Marina

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One of the most beautiful marinas in Vice City sits in the Peacock Bay neighbourhood. The Banquet Bay Marina features gorgeous views of the bay with plenty of boat slips to park your fishing dinghy or pleasure cruise. The most striking element of the marina, however, is the historic Vice City Hall: a white and blue art deco structure that once housed a seaplane terminal. It was known as the 'gateway to the Americas' before it became the seat of Vice City’s government.

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