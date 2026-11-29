McCraith House, aka Butterfly House, overlooks Port Phillip Bay at Mornington Peninsula, a one-hour drive south of Melbourne, and embraces the fun, experimental side of postwar Australian modernism.

(Image credit: Adam Štěch)

(Image credit: Adam Štěch)

Explore Australia's Butterfly House

The city of Melbourne boasts a rich legacy of modernist architecture. The region includes several great art deco and early modernist buildings from the interwar period. Following the Second World War, this landscape quickly evolved towards adopting new forms and avant-garde designs, as creatives were inspired by the innovative and bold spatial and construction ideas of their era.

Among the several important protagonists of this time, such as Robin Boyd, Sir Roy Grounds and Frederick Romberg, were architects David Chancellor and William Rex Patrick. The pair are lesser-known yet significant figures in Australia's postwar architecture boom. Their imaginative and highly praised architecture finds a fitting demonstration in the McGraith weekend house.

(Image credit: Adam Štěch)

(Image credit: Adam Štěch)

Chancellor and Patrick's office was based in the beachside suburb of Frankston since 1952. After its initial success, the studio expanded and opened offices in South Yarra, Melbourne, in 1958. The architects' work was known mostly for experimental structural solutions which they used in designing and constructing family homes and weekend cottages by the coast.

Patrick ventured into architecture at the tender age of 14, working for Parnell and Pierce, before attending Brighton Technical School, and finally the School of Architecture at the University of Melbourne, graduating in 1949. Chancellor, who studied civil engineering and the School of Architecture at the University of Melbourne, worked at an engineering firm, which helped shape his ideas around innovative structural solutions. Their mutual interest in the local bush landscape then further stimulated their exploration in integrating architecture and nature.

(Image credit: Adam Štěch)

(Image credit: Adam Štěch)

This relatively small weekend house they designed for Gerald and Elle McGraith between 1954 and 1956 is, paradoxically, one of their most famous projects. Located in Dromana, Mornington Peninsula, the house is one of the most experimental domestic designs found in this popular strip of the Australian coastline. Originally named 'Larrakeyah' by the owner, nodding to their time spent at Larrakeyah Barracks in Darwin, the house is a miniature architectural masterpiece.

Placed on a stone-walled plinth, it touches the ground lightly. Its main structural and visual feature is a prefabricated system of tubular steel frames. This steel structure sits on two triangular truss frames fixed at four points to a concrete base.

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(Image credit: Adam Štěch)

(Image credit: Adam Štěch)

While the ground floor features a children's bedroom and service areas, the second floor opens up to the outdoors. Here, the main living space and primary bedroom look out onto a large overhanging terrace.

The visible, diagonal steel tubes define not only the exterior but also the interior of the main living, dining and kitchen areas, which occupy a single open-plan space. The kitchen and its fitted cabinets follow the prefabricated structure's angles, seamlessly integrating architecture and built-in furniture. The space features the bold primary colours of the 1950s. The interior remains completely intact to this day.

(Image credit: Adam Štěch)

(Image credit: Adam Štěch)

After completing McGraith House, Chancellor and Patrick also designed three more houses for the same client nearby. Their design was much simpler, so Butterfly House remains one of their smallest yet greatest achievements in terms of design integrity and clarity of intention, where construction and aesthetics effortlessly come together.

In 2000, the house was recognised as part of the country's Victorian Heritage and was added to the National Heritage list. In 2013, Butterfly House was gifted to RMIT University by the Dixon-Ward family, descendants of the original clients. Soon after, Peter Elliott Architecture and Urban Design sensitively refurbished the house, which now operates as a residency for guest professors and writers.