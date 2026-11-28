Say the magic words ‘Palm Beach, Florida’, and images of winter retreat, tropical prints and ice-cream pastel colours will no doubt spring to mind. But there is another, more personal way to evoke that particular brand of South Floridian glamour, and it is one that the New York-based interior designer Clive Lonstein was keen to explore with his latest project, a getaway for a pair of art collectors who wanted anything but a white-cube gallery-like space.

‘It took a specific design agility to be able to execute the particular challenge this project required: to elevate the art instead of competing with it, without going the typical trope of having a minimal palette interior to make the art pop,’ says Lonstein. ‘In fact, we did the opposite. We took strong pieces and paired them with stronger furnishings. We went bold.’

Step inside this Palm Beach winter retreat

(Image credit: Frank Frances)

(Image credit: Frank Frances)

Set in a former hotel building, the apartment is a deeply personal home ‘shaped through a long-standing collaboration with repeat clients and renowned art collectors’. Complementing their bases in New York City and Aspen, it has a modest footprint yet offers plenty of space to display their extensive art collection, which formed the starting point for the interior design.

Unusual pieces found together by Lonstein and his clients at arts fairs and exhibitions around the world informed the bold design statement, richly layered with unexpected material juxtapositions such as orange lacquer, cowhide and linen. Such pieces include a Mischa Kahn mirror in the powder room, purchased at Salone del Mobile and among the earliest decisions for the project, as well as works by Rashid Johnson and Nick Cave.

(Image credit: Frank Frances)

(Image credit: Frank Frances)

‘Cave’s Hustle Coat is a key piece in the client’s collection that informed the positioning of the whole room. It is mounted on a subtly extruded projector wall, and yet given space to breathe, placed alongside large glass expanses that provide sweeping views of the Palm Beach coastline, explains Lonstein, who adds that the striking Johnson piece in the apartment’s entrance ‘sets the tone for the entire project’.

‘Another example is when the distinction between “art” and “furniture” starts to blur,’ he continues. ‘The sculptural Rogan Gregory pendant light was intentionally placed above a round dining table by Oscar Niemeyer, its spherical form echoing the table below.’ The artworks and furniture are set off by a floor of oversized sand-coloured tiles, which Lonstein describes as ‘monolithic’ and ‘a twist on the classic cement gallery floors.’

(Image credit: Frank Frances)

(Image credit: Frank Frances)

Furnished with a mix of custom and vintage pieces, the apartment is designed with entertaining in mind: two oversized sofas, custom upholstered in royal purple cowhide, face a custom Belgian marble kitchen island around which guests can gather. Rattan and black metal chairs by Knoll, paired with silver leather barstools by Mark Albrecht, introduce a graphic edge.

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Equally eye-catching is Pierre Frey’s ‘Neo Noir’ wallpaper, which provides a dramatic backdrop for a colorful sculptural mirror, and a wall of orange lacquer incorporates integrated nightstands and seamless storage in the guest bedroom. In contrast, the main bedroom offers a calming palette of creams and neutrals, with a custom perforated leather headboard and upholstered platform.

(Image credit: Frank Frances)

(Image credit: Frank Frances)

The bold interior choices are nothing in comparison to some of the artwork selection, which includes two strategically placed pieces featuring full-frontal nudity, ‘The client surprised us with two of their art selections, particularly the Vik Muniz piece at the entry to the powder room and the Richard Prince piece in the dining room,’ says Lonstein.

The explicit works – Muniz’s references Gustave Courbet’s 1866 painting L’Origine du monde, while Prince’s is inspired by Willem de Kooning’s iconic 1950s Women series – are ‘especially bold choices for such public spaces in the home’.

clivelonstein.com