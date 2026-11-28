The Roca Views takes its place as one of the most remarkable contemporary houses of the 2020s. A temple to white-walled minimalism, the Ibizan residence by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos benefits from a spectacular hillside site, into which three pavilions are inset, their walls and roofs appearing to form a continuous thin ribbon that folds around the building envelope as it steps down the hillside.

The house is a ribbon unwinding down the hillside (Image credit: Jesús Orrico)

Discover Roca Views by Fran Silvestre

Overseen by project architects Olga Martín, Susana León and Carlos Perez, the house is located in Ibiza’s Roca Llisa residential area, an exclusive cluster of villas on the island’s south coast. Occupying just over a third of the site, which is set beneath the road level and thus almost invisible to passing traffic, the new house has been treated like a single, unifying element.

Distant sea views from the terrace (Image credit: Jesús Orrico)

‘The project is conceived as a very thin plane, just 15 centimetres thick, which folds along the natural slope of the terrain while simultaneously responding to the constraints of the regulations,’ the architects explain.

The first of six planned villas on the site, four of which will be on a lower level to a different design with another mirroring the ribbon-like structure of the first house, Bellavista 11, at high level, the houses are being sold as turnkey island retreats, designed down to the fixtures and fittings (Bellavista 11 is currently on the market for €5.5m).

Aerial view of the house (Image credit: Jesús Orrico)

The splendid isolation shown here won’t last for ever, therefore, and the hillside will ultimately be another one of Ibiza’s upscale neighbourhoods. The architectural team has striven to preserve the sense of privacy through the orientation of villas and views, making sure each vista and terrace has its own sense of place.

The kitchen adjoins the main terrace (Image credit: Jesús Orrico)

With five bedrooms spread across 464 sq m, the first house is certainly a statement of intent. Arranged so that the access is at the uppermost level – the top pavilion, closest to the road – visitors take the stairs (or elevator) down to the central level, which houses the main living spaces, kitchen and dining room and an expansive terrace complete with pool.

The Roca Views, Ibiza, Fran Silvestre Arquitectos (Image credit: Jesús Orrico)

Frameless glass balustrades are used on all the terraces, effectively dissolving the sense of any barriers between the white stone and rendered structure and the landscape beyond. Stairs lead down to the lowest level, sunk into the hillside, where five bedrooms are accessed from a long corridor. Four are identical, culminating in a principal suite with a double aspect and a generous walk-in closet.

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More terraces flank the bedrooms, with a covered walkway opening out onto a more expansive terrace that sits atop the garden landscape. Both of the main levels have a glazed outlook, providing views of the sea beyond the Clot d’en Llaudís with the Punta del Puig Negre rising up alongside.

‘The architecture is understood as a mechanism capable of capturing the surrounding landscape,’ say the architects. The use of this thin ‘plane’ dramatizes and formalises the shading necessary to keep the house cool in the height of summer. The house is ‘a sheltered place from which to look out, move through and enjoy the island of Ibiza,’ they conclude.

Seekers of this sleek manifestation of modern Ibizan style will have more opportunities in the future to acquire a villa for themselves.

The Roca Views, Ibiza, Fran Silvestre Arquitectos (Image credit: Jesús Orrico)

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