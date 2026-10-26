Nestled in the green landscape of Khao Yai in northeastern Thailand, this new home clearly stands out – not just for its colour, a crisp white that pleasingly pops within its leafy setting, but also for its unapologetically contemporary form and the zig-zag roof that defines its volume. Welcome to Khao Yai Mountain Grounded Villa, a new countryside retreat designed by Thai architecture practice HAS Design and Research and its founders (and 2022 Wallpaper* Architects Directory entrants) Jenchieh Hung and Kulthida Songkittipakdee.

(Image credit: Rungkit Charoenwat, Ketsiree Wongwan)

The project was conceived as a family dwelling which responds to 'the philosophy of the Sufficiency Economy, initiated by Thailand's King Rama IX, which advocates self-reliance through sustainable, environmentally conscious living,' the architects explain. This means that old and new building methods and spatial arrangements merge for the optimal result that creates ample and comfortable living space while respecting the surrounding environment and its resources.

This means the home uses passive environmental strategies to both work harmoniously with its context and operate in the best way for its users. Techniques used include maximising sun exposure and ventilation to help maintain a comfortable internal environment, and a harvesting system that collects and reuses rainwater for irrigation in the garden.

(Image credit: Rungkit Charoenwat, Ketsiree Wongwan)

(Image credit: Rungkit Charoenwat, Ketsiree Wongwan)

The house itself looks decidedly modern, yet takes its cues from context and history. Its L-shaped footprint references the local agricultural vernacular's courtyard arrangement – which also helps control sun and airflow within the home, protecting some areas while opening up others to the outdoors. The result is a residence that 'maintains an average temperature of approximately 26°C without the need for air conditioning,' the architects explain.

At the same time, its tongue-in-cheek, jagged roofline is not just a playful geometric design, but echoes in an abstract way the outline of the region's surrounding mountains, seen from the home's large openings. Meanwhile, these shapes cast distinctive pixel-like mountain shadows on the floor, and reflections on the extensive glazed surfaces, bringing a sense of fun and dynamism into the design.

(Image credit: Rungkit Charoenwat, Ketsiree Wongwan)

(Image credit: Rungkit Charoenwat, Ketsiree Wongwan)

This approach, the architects add, 'draws inspiration from the dramatic silhouettes of Nang Yai, Thailand's traditional shadow puppet theatre. While Nang Yai is one of Thailand's most celebrated cultural traditions, its visual language has never before been translated into contemporary Thai architecture. Here, the project reinterprets this cultural heritage through architecture, transforming light, shadow, and landscape into an immersive spatial experience.'

Inside, a flowing open plan is designed to allow for maximum flexibility in terms of how to use the spaces – gathering, communication, yoga, meditation, and a range of everyday activities can all be easily accommodated. Further auxiliary spaces discreetly support a tatami room, music room, water closet, kitchen, and wine cellar. One arm of the 'L' contains social areas, and the other hosts the house's two en suite bedrooms.

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(Image credit: Rungkit Charoenwat, Ketsiree Wongwan)

(Image credit: Rungkit Charoenwat, Ketsiree Wongwan)

The architects conclude: 'More than introducing a new residential typology, the project redefines the role of the villa by shifting its architectural paradigm from Le Corbusier's free plan to Mies van der Rohe's transparent façade, and ultimately to the roof as a new architectural manifesto of shade and shadow. In doing so, the project proposes a new paradigm for contemporary tropical living, where wind, rain, light, landscape, culture, and nature become the primary generators of architectural space.'

hasdesignandresearch.com