Completed in 2019, the Wonderland project by Los Angeles architectural firm Mutuo transformed a single-family house into three interconnected homes. Nestled into the Laurel Canyon hillside, the project balances privacy and connection, and its intriguing look earned it the 2021 AIA California Residential Merit Award. One of the homes is now for sale, for $1.495m.

(Image credit: Sterling Reed Photography)

Step inside Wonderland

The two-bedroom house, which spans three levels, is a flexible residence that shares outdoor green spaces. Mutuo was inspired by Laurel Canyon's surrounding historic row houses and reinterpreted them through a contemporary lens.

(Image credit: Sterling Reed Photography)

(Image credit: Sterling Reed Photography)

Architectural details include Victorian scalloped shingles with contemporary board-formed concrete. Due to zoning requirements, the residence optimises outdoor space, with a front-facing exterior terrace and a rooftop observation deck making the most of the desirable location.

(Image credit: Sterling Reed Photography)

After admiring the surrounding San Gabriel Mountains and golden-flecked sunsets, the inside is just as soothing. The bedroom suite, with a walk-through closet and adjoining bathroom, is found on the main entry level, along with a guest bedroom with its own bathroom and a laundry area.

(Image credit: Sterling Reed Photography)

(Image credit: Sterling Reed Photography)

The undercarriage of the staircase is carved into the living room ceiling. The main open-tread staircase is highlighted by the skylight, which speckles light throughout the floors that lead up to the dining area, outdoor terrace, and open kitchen.

(Image credit: Sterling Reed Photography)

It is rare to find such a new construction that also feels like it's been plucked out of the 1950s; Mutuo’s Wonderland blurs contemporary and modernist design. Whether it's the communal garden or its distinct architectural presence, it is a home that cannot help but start a conversation.

Wonderland by Mutuo is on sale for $1,495,000. To enquire, visit moderncaliforniahouse.com

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(Image credit: Sterling Reed Photography)

(Image credit: Sterling Reed Photography)

(Image credit: Sterling Reed Photography)

(Image credit: Sterling Reed Photography)