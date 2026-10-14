The prosaic-sounding code 934 SP57 is actually the project designation for an elegant family house in the Spanish town of Sabadell. Designed by the Barcelonan Studio Exitprojectes, 934 SP57 is a modern interpretation of the traditional urban terrace, benefitting from a double-width plot in relation to its neighbours.

Street facade of the 934 SP57 House (Image credit: Enric Badrinas)

Like all the best townhouses, the project is arranged vertically across four levels, making the most of the long plot to include a pool and outdoor dining area in the heart of the city, with a scattering of terraces arranged on the floors above.

From the street, the house splices a dark rendered ground floor with white upper storeys, with a vertical fluted recess creating privacy and providing daylight to the bathrooms on the first and second floors. This gives the house a greater feel of verticality, imitating the decorative forms of Art Deco without resorting to pastiche.

The rear garden includes a pool (Image credit: Enric Badrinas)

One enters into a grand hallway, adjacent to a three-car garage concealed behind a rolling shutter. From the hall, a staircase rises on the left while a ground floor sitting and dining area at the rear of the house opens out onto a rear patio with the pool below. Above this, a white rendered rear façade evokes the abstract forms of the International Style, stepping back as it rises, with a terrace at first floor and third floor level.

The garage (Image credit: Enric Badrinas)

The interior continues the refined minimalist approach, from the darkly sybaritic garage space with its dynamic flashes of lighting, to the universal use of a lightly textured microcement on the walls alongside dark-stained oak joinery and natural oak floors. Where possible, the joinery – from wardrobes to kitchen cabinets – is treated as integral architectural elements, continuing the lines set up by the interior geometry.

The ground floor flows out into the garden (Image credit: Enric Badrinas)

The architects, describe the project as a ‘home built around the rituals of everyday life, where space, light and material are reduced to the essentials. Proportion, spatial continuity and a careful selection of materials shape a serene, timeless space designed for modern living.’

A double-height living room lies at the heart of the house (Image credit: Enric Badrinas)

The double height living room at first floor level, adjoining the kitchen and terrace (Image credit: Enric Badrinas)

The vertical organisation was defined through close consultation with the clients. On the first floor is the main living space, with a linear arrangement of study (at the front of the house), passing through a double-height sitting room, and through to a kitchen and dining area at the rear, where a terrace overlooks the garden.

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Looking down from the second floor gallery (Image credit: Enric Badrinas)

Above this, on the second floor, are two bedrooms, a gymnasium and utility area, arranged around a galleried landing that overlooks the main living space. The house culminates with the primary bedroom suite on the third floor, a modestly sized en-suite bedroom with adjacent dressing room (and storeroom), as well as direct access to a balcony.

Views of the staircase (Image credit: Enric Badrinas)

Views of the staircase (Image credit: Enric Badrinas)

The kitchen was supplied by Bulthaup, with furniture throughout by Casamitjana. Symbiosi Landscape shaped the garden, while the lighting was supplied by Nexia. Floors one and two are the day zones, with the opening rear façade unifying the inside and outside during the summer months. The upper floors feature more natural oak for a combination of warmth and light, while the top-lit staircase unifies the entire house with bold graphic moves.

The pool, seen from above (Image credit: Enric Badrinas)

View from the kitchen out to the rear of the house (Image credit: Enric Badrinas)

The study area adjoining the double-height living room (Image credit: Enric Badrinas)

Exitprojectes.com, @Exitprojectes