One of the first design pieces Charles O. Job recalls ever making was a watch. At the age of seven, he and his friends would collect discarded, found materials to make different things. He used an empty Vicks container and a bottle to create the timepiece. 'Of course it didn't work,' he admits. 'But this was something children did in the seventies when I was growing up in Lagos.'

Job moved to the UK with his family at the age of 15. After boarding school in Scotland, he went on to study Architecture and Urban Design and Oxford Brookes. Now based in Zurich, he has since exhibited internationally and travelled the world, yet the essence of using waste materials never left him.

Discover the work of Charles O. Job

The Duo chair (Image credit: Courtesy of Charles O Job)

When Job moved to Switzerland he worked with Santiago Calatrava. 'The guy's a genius, but I grew tired of drawing complex projects. I wanted to do more design,' he recalls. After two years he left the studio to teach at the School of Architecture in Bern.

With more time on his hands, he was able to apply for design competitions, and this led him to Salone Satellite in 2002. 'I was the first Black man to present at the event organised by Marva Griffin,' he says. 'I felt the pressure to bring my best, so I took five prototypes, which cost me a fortune.' The investment was worth it: Job won one of the event's prizes and his double-sided vis-à-vis bench went on to be produced by Canadian street furniture specialist ABES. 'The fair launched my career,' he admits.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Charles O Job)

Job has since won numerous awards. Recently, his Pockets/Duo/Trio (a triad comprising a seat, table and book storage all made from coconut husks) took Gold at the German Design Awards. The waste materials are transformed into composite boards and use no chemical binders.

'I approached [sustainable bio composite] NaturLoop with the idea of making something so that people could see the material in use,' Job explains. 'It can be cleanly recycled and returned to the earth, as the binding material is tannins, hence the brown colour.' Having designed complex schemes, Job now prioritises accessibility. 'I remember designing these amazing houses, but there wasn't space for a cupboard to put your clothes in,' he laughs.

Masque Bleu chair (Image credit: Courtesy of Charles O Job)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Charles O Job)

Quite often people expect a certain style or look from African designers, which can be limiting. I like to be as free as possible Charles O Job

The designer's Assemblage chair, which was part of the new Studio Museum which opened in Harlem in 2025, for instance, looks like the meeting of two open books atop an X-shaped base, the timber scored to create a distinctive pattern. Like Job's plywood Sketch chair (which sits in the Vitra Museum collection), it can be dismantled. Making accessible furniture, for Job, means that you can transport it easily. 'Normally if items are in one piece, you pay a lot of money for transport. If you can actually flat pack them, then it's sustainable.'

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Assemblage chair (Image credit: Courtesy of Charles O Job)

Instead of found materials, today Job carries a notebook to sketch ideas and mainly designs the items he is interested in. ‘Quite often people expect a certain style or look from African designers, which can be limiting. I like to be as free as possible.' You will not find intricate markings and symbols in his work. Instead, his African inspiration stems from his theory of maximising minimalism. 'When we were children we made things out of the little we had,' he explains. That influence also surfaces more directly: his next project draws on the forms of the popular Nigerian head ties displayed during Arinze Stanley and Dotun Popoola's ArtX Lagos ‘Gele’ exhibition, and will launch next year in Mexico.

The Flip desk (Image credit: Courtesy of Charles O Job)

The Sketch chair (Image credit: Courtesy of Charles O Job)