Located in Perth, one of the world's most isolated urban hubs, Clifton House is nestled in the Australian city's western suburbs. Built in 1951 by architect Marshall Clifton, who was known for his designs for ‘ordinary’ houses made from local materials, it includes details such as terracotta elements, Baltic pine eaves, and white-painted bricks.

Inside Clifton House in Perth, inspired by modernism and 1950s vernacular design

(Image credit: Jack Lovell)

(Image credit: Jack Lovell)

When the house came on the market, a former film industry stylist asked Matthew Crawford Architects to view the house before they purchased it, to make sure that their brief could be achieved. What they asked for was a new bedroom wing, a contemporary kitchen, updated bathrooms, and an improved entryway. They also requested that the outdoor living spaces connect to the open courtyard.

(Image credit: Jack Lovell)

(Image credit: Jack Lovell)

For the architects, one of the main challenges was deciding what architectural elements to keep and what to change – trying to steer clear of it feeling like a restored museum piece. ‘Demolition of existing fabric to make way for new insertions was one of the biggest challenges,’ shares architect Jake Gethin.

‘Existing double brick walls had a few issues. Some of the brickwork cavities had filled up with sand and moisture over time, creating a rising damp effect. The builder had to remove bricks, empty the cavity, and vent it out. Some walls needed a permanent vent installed.’

(Image credit: Jack Lovell)

(Image credit: Jack Lovell)

Before work began, the existing house was in desperate need of care. Gardens were overgrown, and eaves were damaged. The kitchen felt enclosed by low ceilings, and the carport had been repurposed into a playroom and office. The courtyard had been overlooked and left as an afterthought.

(Image credit: Jack Lovell)

(Image credit: Jack Lovell)

‘Understanding the time when the house was built, and the influence on architects in the 1950s, directed our research for inspiration,’ Gethin tells Wallpaper*. ‘The works of Richard Neutra, with his Californian modernism, show strong horizontal forms balanced with delicate thin columns. Carlo Scarpa’s work, where he takes similar materials from the existing building and reorganises them into crafted moments of focus, blending the new within the existing, creating visual delights. Lastly, understanding the house’s architect Marshall Clifton’s original intent, the materials selected and methods used.’

(Image credit: Jack Lovell)

(Image credit: Jack Lovell)

They restored the façade, introduced a new flat-roofed portico, and altered the entry sequence so that light filters through the home and visitors are effortlessly connected to the courtyard. Solid walls are now replaced with transparent sliding doors, further emphasising the link to the outdoors.

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(Image credit: Jack Lovell)

(Image credit: Jack Lovell)

The architects noted the materiality used in the old design and expressed it in a new way; the Baltic pine once used for the external eaves is now in reclaimed areas. Travertine was used as flooring, and for Gethin, the stone-formed double vanity sink in the ensuite, made of Brazilian green quartzite Aquarzo from Artedomus and crafted by Beyond Stone, is his favourite detail.

(Image credit: Jack Lovell)

(Image credit: Jack Lovell)

Gethin concludes, ‘The structure of the house wraps around a private garden. We wanted to create a feeling of sanctuary.’ Clifton House is an example of thoughtful restraint, with new interventions considered in context, yet feeling entirely contemporary.

mcarchitects.com.au