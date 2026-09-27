With the arrival of autumn, our thoughts can finally turn to more agreeable prospects: ski season. A snowy Courchevel sounds particularly enticing to those who were never made for the heat. If you're anticipating the layers-worthy weather, here's a little escapism: a new luxury ski residence designed by London studio Spinocchia Freund, Chalet Grand Chariot.

(Image credit: Elliot Sheppard)

Developed under the eye of founder and creative director Brigitta Spinocchia Freund, the private residence lies in Courchevel village, embodying the resort's alluring blend of convenience and exclusivity, with ski-in, ski-out access alongside proximity to designer boutiques and Michelin-starred restaurants.

Spanning a dizzying 30,000 sq ft, Grand Chariot exists somewhere between a private home and a five-star hotel. Views are, of course, paramount: the residence occupies an impressive mountainside position looking out across snow-covered forests and surrounding alpine peaks.

(Image credit: Elliot Sheppard)

Inside, the challenge was to balance scale with warmth, one that Spinocchia Freund strikes through the richness of timber, the earthiness of stone and an abundance of woven details. These are design languages frequently drawn upon in alpine interiors, with wood and stone echoing the mountains beyond. But here, refined detailing elevates proceedings from rustic to elegant.

(Image credit: Elliot Sheppard)

The layout is zoned between communal areas and private retreats. Chief among the latter is the principal suite, conceived as a private apartment within the chalet, complete with bespoke joinery, handcrafted furnishings and generous dressing rooms. Ten further bedrooms each have their own identity, with bespoke linens and individual vignettes framing the surroundings. This thoughtful lack of uniformity reinforces the sense that this is a private home first and a ‘hotel’ second.

(Image credit: Elliot Sheppard)

Entertainment and relaxation sit at the heart of the Grand Chariot experience. A vast dining table anchors the home, a natural gathering point for hearty meals; the stylish bar is made for après-ski drinks; and fireplaces warm several lounges, perfect for unwinding after a day on the slopes. And that's only the beginning – the lower ground floor is devoted entirely to leisure, with a traditional bowling alley, a cinema and a games room complete with vintage arcade machines, alongside wellness facilities including a swimming pool, spa and treatment rooms.

For anyone dreaming of the mountains, it's hard to imagine a more persuasive vision of ski season.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Elliot Sheppard)

(Image credit: Elliot Sheppard)

(Image credit: Elliot Sheppard)

(Image credit: Elliot Sheppard)

(Image credit: Elliot Sheppard)

(Image credit: Elliot Sheppard)

(Image credit: Elliot Sheppard)