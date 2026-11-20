About two hours from Mumbai, Aamby Valley House is an Indian residence designed for quick weekend getaways and immersion in nature. The villa was shaped by designer Rajiv Saini, who had worked with the clients before – a large extended family, split across Mumbai and the southern town of Hospet, near the iron ore mines that they own.

(Image credit: Giorgio Possenti)

Tour Aamby Valley House, a new Indian residence

‘Having done a home for these clients in Mumbai earlier, we knew that feng shui or Vastu would be an important consideration,’ explains Saini. The latter, Vastu Shastra, is an ancient Indian system of architecture and design that integrates building layouts with spatial geometry and the five natural elements: earth, water, fire, air, and space.

(Image credit: Giorgio Possenti)

(Image credit: Giorgio Possenti)

This spatial system reflects the building's context, nestled within a gated development on a hilly terrain, with a lake tucked into the valley at the front. The bedroom locations, kitchen, and entrance were influenced by Vastu. ‘Additionally, the structure needed to be a perfect rectangular block, and no negative spaces were allowed in the massing of the two-storey home,’ says the designer.

(Image credit: Giorgio Possenti)

The structure is contemporary, but thanks to clever use of materials, looks perfectly at home amid the surrounding vegetation. Saini expertly opted for pigmented concrete in a terracotta red, which softens the angles of the design and intertwines with the landscape.

(Image credit: Giorgio Possenti)

(Image credit: Giorgio Possenti)

Aamby Valley House feels very different from the designer’s previous projects, which are high-rise apartments located in bustling Mumbai and its upscale Worli neighbourhood, including an apartment 60 floors up and two coastal apartments .

(Image credit: Giorgio Possenti)

The designer shared that planning regulations for total floor space were strict in the gated development. However, the 8,000 sq ft home still boasts four bedrooms, opening out onto sheltered decks where the residents can enjoy the cooler weather, as well as a living, dining, and kitchen area, and a family space. There is a terrace on the rooftop, equipped with a food and drinks counter.

(Image credit: Giorgio Possenti)

Says Raini, ‘On one side, you look up at the fort behind, while the serene lake sits right at the bottom of the valley in front. The staff accommodation is an independent, almost subterranean structure cut into the slope of the hill, and therefore not visible.’

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(Image credit: Giorgio Possenti)

(Image credit: Giorgio Possenti)

Finally, the infinity pool is tucked away under the branches of mature trees, which offer panoramic views of the valley below – the residence is a city escape that couldn’t be any more inviting.

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